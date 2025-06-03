Jokowi was absent from the birthday of Pancasila's birthday, Dr. Tifa mentioned punishment in the Koran

Pojokbanua, Jakarta – The former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo became the center of attention after being invisible in the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday on June 1, 2025.

The absence of Jokowi in an important state of state raises a number of speculation among people, especially on social networks.

However, the personal aid of Jokowi, the police commissioner, Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, stressed that the absence of Jokowi was caused by his disturbed state of health due to skin disorders.

Yes, Mr. Jokowi was invited by BPIP to attend. But he was in the healing period of skin allergies, said Syarif.

The question of Jokowi's physical condition itself has already been widely discussed in the virtual universe, especially after the broadcast of videos that showed that his face looked duller and that there were black spots.

Confirmed yes that Mr. Joko Widodo had suffered from skin diseases.

Until he could not attend a very important ceremony for Indonesia, the Pancasila Power Day ceremony. Means that the state of skin pain is quite serious. It means that I don't do a hoax! My consistency https://t.co/ntjhzmho7h – Doctor Tifa (@doktetifa) June 2, 2025

Some Internet users have underlined the changes in the skin of the face of the seventh president of Indonesia, which was considered very different from its appearance while serving as head of state.

However, the public's attention was also seized by a net declaration by Dr. Tifa, a doctor and a social media activist who is known to express government policy.

Thanks to downloads on his X account, Dr. Tifa underlined Jokowi's state of health with a religious and symbolic approach.

Confirmed yes that Mr. Joko Widodo had suffered from skin diseases. Until he could not attend a very important ceremony for Indonesia, namely Pancasila's birthday ceremony. Means that the state of skin pain is quite serious. It means that I don't do a hoax! Write Dr. Tifa, responded to the clarifications of the Palais quoted on Suara.com, Tuesday (3/6/2025).

Dr. Tifa continued his declaration by referring to the history contained in Surah al-Fil in the Koran. He compared Jokowi's state to the fate of King Abraha's troops who intended to attack the Ka'ba.

In history, God sent an Ababil who dropped the stones of Hot Clay, making Abraha's blisters and being destroyed.

This morning, I remember QS al-Fil. When the head of Zalim Abraha intended to invade Mecca, Allah sent an ababil bird with animal manure containing germs of Leptospira and placed on his troops of elephants, Abraha as hot stones that bite and burned the skin, so that the skin and the body of the troops broke, perforated, rubbing the leaves with pairs, Dr Tifa in the next one.

In addition, Dr. Tifa described Jokowi's state of health as a sign or reprimand of God for the form of tyranny of leaders who, according to him, had oppressed the little people and the academics who tried to express the truth.

He also mentioned a number of figures such as Roy Suryo, Dr. Rimmon, as well as activist Kurnia Tri Royani who, according to her, was the victim of criminalization efforts.

To recall that the lies that try to be covered with tyranny in the form of criminalization and efforts for approval the little ones are helpless, scientists, like Dr. Roy Suryo, Dr. Rismon, also a weak mother and woman like Dr. Tifa and Kurnia Tri Royani, he said.

Dr.Ce Tifa also collected various public responses. Some citizens consider that analogy was too far and confuses health problems with theological and political interpretations.

But on the other hand, supporters of Dr. Tifa consider that his declaration as an overflow of disappointment towards the elite of power which is considered to have forgotten the interests of the people.

Meanwhile, a certain number of health experts have recalled that skin allergies are ordinary medical problems that can be experienced by anyone, regardless of their position or social status. (Suara.com/bs/kw)

