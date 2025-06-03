Nigel Farage wants to release economic chaos on Scotland.

The leader of the British reform clearly indicated yesterday that he did not agree with the way public services north of the border are currently funded.

While the deputy of Clacton insisted that he has committed to devolution, he said that it was time for the Scottish government to increased more by its own income. When he was pressed by the file to know if he wanted to delete the Barnett formula, he admitted that he thought it was obsolete.

The existing system determines the level of public spending in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Below, additional funding or Westminster Cups are allocated according to the size of the population of each nation and what powers are devolved to them.

But there is a very simple reason why the Barnett formula has survived for more than four decades.

The provision of basic public services such as schools and hospitals costs much more in rural areas than in cities.

The communities of Scotland Highland and Island are relatively little populated compared to southeast of England, where population density is at its highest level.

Even the conservative governments of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson never dared to tear him away.

The abolition of this could cost billions of funding in Scotland and lead to brutal discounts from our precious public services.

Farage, once again, showed why the Scottish should run a mile from his group.

Not poutine with that

Keir Starmers War Readiness Defense Review was good news for Scotland, the United Kingdom and the Western world.

Vladimir Putin has shown that he had never overcome the rupture of the USSR.

The invasion of Ukraine Russia should have surprised anyone.

Defense analysts fear that Russia seeks to invade other countries and that the West must be prepared.

Control of spending on labor governments should be welcomed on a number of fronts. How Starmer plans to pay the bill is less obvious.

When public finances are as tight as they are, each decision has a cost and pump billions of pounds in defense will mean that other areas lose.

Additional attack submarines, 15 billion on nuclear warheads and thousands of long-range weapons will all make the United Kingdom safer.

The increase in defense spending to 2.5% of the gross country should also give an example to other NATO countries.

Starmers decision to launch the examination of the Bae Systems shipyard in Govan in the shade of type 26 frigates under construction was symbolic.

Scotland is central to meet the needs of UKS defense and the announcement should protect thousands of jobs.