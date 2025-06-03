Elon Musk calls Trumps Big and Beautiful Tax Bill A disgusting abomination | Donald Trump





Elon Musk, the entrepreneur of billionaire technology, opened a new rift with Donald Trump by denouncing the tax and expenditure bill of the American presidents as a disgusting abomination.

Online muscles could encourage republican senators fiscally conservative, some of whom have already spoken to Trump while pursuing crucial negotiations on Capitol Hill on the so-called major bill.

I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore, Musk wrote on his social media platform X Tuesday. This bill on spending on the massive, scandalous and pork congress is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong. You know it.

Musk, who had previously expressed his criticism of the proposed legislation, precipitating that it could be great or beautiful but not both, added on X: he will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to 2.5 billions of dollars (!!!) and will overcome citizens in America with an accidental debt.

He continued: the congress goes bankrupt in America.

A high-level donor in Trump in the electoral campaign in recent years, Musk left the White House last week after managing his so-called Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) with the declared mission of fraud and abuse of fraud and abuse within federal ministries. He argued that the republican bill would undermine the work of Doges and will conduct the United States debt.

Tuesday, Musk attracted the immediate support of Thomas Massie, one of the only two Republicans to have voted last month against the bill in the House of Representatives. It is on the right, Massie responded on X.

But there was a reprimand of Mike Johnson, the lecturer of the room, who said that he had spoken with Musk by phone on Monday for more than 20 minutes, arguing that the bill made the campaign promises while performing permanent massive taxes and discounts.

Johnson told journalists: with all the respect I owe you, my friend Elon is terribly wrong on the only great good bill. It is a very important first start. Elon lacks it, I deeply regret that he made this mistake.

John Thune, the head of the Republican majority in the Senate, was more diplomatic, saying: we therefore have a difference in opinion. He is entitled to this opinion. Were going to make the speed in advance.

Having just adopted the Chamber, the bill is now under study in the Senate, which aims to adopt a revised version on July 4. Some republican tax conservatives, such as Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, share concerns of muscles concerning the need for reductions in significant spending.

Johnson told CNN: we have enough [holdouts] To stop the process until the president is seriously reducing spending and reducing the deficit.

Trump previously rejected Republican dissidents as mattresses and urged them to get on board. Its influence proved to be decisive by reducing a potential rebellion in the house. On Monday, he wrote on his social platform Truth: so many false declarations are made about The One, Big and Beautiful Bill.

The White House recognized the position of the muscles but said that it had not changed its position on the bill. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists: Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill. This does not change the opinion of the presidents: it is a big and beautiful invoice and he sticks to it.

The bill extends Trump 2017 tax reductions and includes new expenses for border security and the military. Republicans aimed to compensate for these costs with programs reductions such as Medicaid, food coupons and green energy tax credits.

The projections of the Congressional Budget Office and independent analysts indicate that the bill would add between 2.3 TN and 5 TN to the deficit over the next 10 years. White House officials argue that the economic growth generated by tax reductions will compensate for the increase in spending.

Russ Vought, director of the management and budget office, told CNN: this bill does not increase the deficit or harm the debt. In fact, it reduces it by 1.4 TN $.

But the Democrats have warned that the budget would increase the cost of health care for millions of people and make millions of people lose, in order to pay tax cuts for billionaires. A new analysis from the University of Yale and the University of Pennsylvania has revealed that it could lead to more than 51,000 avoidable deaths.

Chuck Schumer, the head of the Senate minority, said in a floor speech on Tuesday: Donald Trump and his so-called major bill are ugly to his heart. Behind the smoke and the mirrors is a cruel and draconian truth: tax lightening for ultra-rich paid by eliminating health care for millions of Americans.

Later, responding to the intervention of musks, Schumer commented X: I did not think it was imaginable but I agree with Elon Musk.

Bernie Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, added in an article: Musk is right: this bill is a disgusting abomination. We must not give $ 664 billion in 1%tax reductions. We must not throw 13.7 million people from Medicaid. We must not reduce 290 billion dollars of programs to feed hungry. Allows you to overcome this disgusting abomination.

