



Professor Sethuraman Panchanathan of Arizona State University, the former director of the National Science Foundation, received the Padma Shri, a prestigious civilian honor, in India. The president of India, Droupadi Murmu, awarded the price during an inauguration ceremony in New Delhi on May 27. The Padma Shri is a symbol of national gratitude in India and is awarded for excellence in the fields of art, education, industry, science, medicine, social services and public affairs. I am honored and humiliated to be chosen to receive this award, Panchanathan Tuesday, Asu News in a morning conversation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Câline Cabine Professor of the ASU and former NSF chief, Sethuraman Panchanathan, during the inauguration ceremony for the Padma Shri Prize in New Delhi on May 27. Photo courtesy This prize really embodies the contributions of many NSF people to the leaders of all administrations and congresses, my colleagues and students from the ASU. We have established solid relationships and strong bridges, and this price really belongs to everyone. I am deeply grateful. It means a lot for me. We are working on the creation of a solid American scientific and technological partnership, and in the past five years, we have really strengthened this partnership. This is how the oldest democracy in the world and the greatest democracy can work together to bring success and prosperity in both countries. The future is very brilliant. During the inauguration ceremony, Panchanathan was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed the importance of taking advantage of science and innovation to advance the country. While returning from NSF to ASU as a university professor for technology and innovation, Panchanathan has impatiently awaited that educational partnerships between the United States and India are further strengthened, because the partnerships of higher education and research are the backbone of our future success. I am satisfied with the work that ASU does in India, he said. Our students here and our research partnerships with industry in the two countries are something that can continue to enrich students and prepare the field for the future. With more than 6,600 students in India registered in the fall of 2024, the ASU is the best university house in the United States for students in India. Asus Indian Alumni Network exceeds 12,600 alumni, with more than 7,000 graduates in the last decade. Panchanathan, president of the IT and IT Foundation at the ASU IT and Information School, was director of the NSF until its resignation in April. He was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019 and unanimously confirmed by the US Senate in 2020. Before becoming Director of the NSF, Panchanathan, who was born in Chennai, India, spent more than 20 years in management positions at Arizona State University, in particular as executive vice-president of the Asus Knowledge Enterprise and Chief of Research and Technology. Prolific inventor, Panchanathan has several patents and copyrights and has published more than 400 articles in prestigious journals and conferences. His interest in assistance and adaptation technologies led him to create Cognitive omnipresent computer center At ASU, which produced several devices that improve the quality of life of disabled people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes guests during the inauguration ceremony of May 27 for the Padma Shri Prize, which is a symbol of national gratitude in India and is awarded for excellence in the fields of art, education, industry, science, medicine, social services and public affairs. Courtesy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.asu.edu/20250603-local-national-and-global-affairs-asu-panchanathan-wins-prestigious-honor-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos