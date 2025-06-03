Gold prices fell on Tuesday, withdrawing from almost a summit of almost four weeks, because a modest increase in the dollar weighed on metal, although uncertainty about the trade agreement of American China has maintained prudent investors and limited Bullion's decline.

Spot Gold dropped by 0.8% to $ 3,352.45 per ounce, after reaching its highest since May 8, earlier in the session.

US Futures Gold supported 0.6% at $ 3,350.6.

The dollar increased by 0.5% compared to a lower blow over a month earlier in the session, which makes gold more expensive for foreign buyers.

“We are entering this period which is well known to be the summer slump, so we expect the gold market to fall into a little lull or lateral consolidation,” said David Meger, director of trading metals at High Ridge Futures.

The markets are in advance before a probable call from Trump-Xe this week after Trump accused China of raping an agreement to retreat the prices. Translections occur while trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world continue to simmer.

Furthermore, the European Commission said it would pressure for the lower prices in the United States, even if Trump proposed to double steel and aluminum tasks, while Washington urged business partners to submit revised offers on Wednesday to accelerate talks.

Investors are also considering data on the pay of the United States on Friday and a list of speakers in the federal reserve for clues to the rate policy.

“I believe that the Fed is ready to start again to reduce rates, but more than probably before September … This is another factor likely to weigh on the dollar and to support gold,” added Meger.

Gold, a safe in times of political and economic uncertainty, tends to prosper in a low interest rate environment. It is up approximately 28% this year.