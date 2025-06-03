Jokowi felt skin pain, Dr Tifa: I remember the pemimipine of Zalim Abraha

Riau24.com -Endé Dr Tifa This former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or JokowiThe experience of skin diseases turned out to be true.

This was confirmed by the help of Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, when he explains the reason for the absence of Jokowi during Pancasila's birthday ceremony at the State Palace (6/6/2025).

“It is true, it was not present. It was always a process of healing of skin allergies,” said Kompol Syarif when he was contacted on Monday (6/6/2025).

Meanwhile, Jokowi's son, who is also vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, seemed to be the accompanying president Prabowo suffered during the ceremony.

President of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri, also accompanied.

The ceremony attended various national personalities, notably the 6th vice-president Try Sutrisno, 10th and 12th vice-president Jusuf Kalla, president of the BPIP Yudian Wahyudi, the commander of TNI Agus suffered, the chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and the red and white ministers.

Pancasila's text was read by the President of the Republic of Indonesia MPR Ahmad Muzani, followed by the reading of the opening of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia by the President of the DPD RI, Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin. After that, the event continued with the mandate of the president.

In his mandate, President Prabowo stressed that Pancasila's birthday was a historic event when the state base was formulated by the founders of the nation.

Dr. Tifa's reaction

Responding to the news, Dr. Tifa immediately declared that he had not broadcast false news.

“It is confirmed that Mr. Joko Widodo has indeed experienced skin diseases,” wrote Dr. Tifa, quoted by Tribunbengkulu.com from his personal account X.

“Until he could not attend a very important ceremony for Indonesia, the Pancasila Power Day ceremony. This means that the condition of skin pain is quite serious.”

“It means that I don't do a hoax!”

According to Dr. Tifa, he always transmits the truth and never disseminates false information.

“My consistency did not make a hoax for the studies that I have transmitted several times,” he said.

In the same download, Dr. Tifa also referred to the figure of the chief of the reprehensible acts.

“This morning, I remembered QS al-Fil.

“To recall that lies are trying to be covered with tyranny in the form of criminalization and efforts to imprison little people, scientists such as Dr. Roy Suryo, Dr. Rimmon, as well as weak mothers and women such as Dr. Tifa and Kurnia Tri Royani Citizens of the State who want to reveal the crimes of truth whose punishment is directly of God.”

Jokowi's face and hair

The state of the face and neck of Joko Widodo which seemed filled with black spots was highly highlighted by the public.

Doctor TIFA also highlighted these changes and mentioned the possibility of hypercortisolism symptoms, while suggesting that Jokowi would get the right medical treatment.

In the video that presents Jokowi's answer concerning the question of the false diplomas that are alleged to him, clearly visible spots or black spots in the face and neck area.

In addition, Jokowi's hair and head has also become the spotlight, mainly because it seems low in several parts.

The video sequences were then widely broadcast on various social media platforms and caused various public reactions.

The one who also underlined the appearance of Jokowi was the X account of Doctor Tifa, who was known to question the validity of the diploma of the former president.

“Mr. Jokowi is like an autoimmune? The face and the neck are suddenly full of melasma or black spots. And suddenly, alopecia is heavy, the hair loss suddenly on the forehead, the crown, behind the head,” he wrote.

He then wondered if the condition was an autoimmune symptom or even hypercortisolism, also known as Cushing's syndrome.

“Autoimmune or hypercortisolism? Personal doctors must prescribe antidepressants, Deh. Poor, the burden of lying 10 years, is not imagined,” he added in the download which has been monitored more than 736 thousand times.

