The White House unveils the new official portrait of President TrumpExBulletin

The White House unveiled a new portrait of President Trump this week, replacing the image taken in January which had made comparisons with a mugshot.

In the new photograph, announced by the White House on Monday via X, Trump looks directly in the camera. His right eye is slightly pleated and his mouth is pressed in a straight line. He is dressed in a blue suit with one of his signature red ties, and an American flag is pinned on his left reverse.

The backdrop is dark and empty.

The new photo contrasts the president's representation of the president, who showed that the president apparently lit by the bottom by making comparisons with a motorhome with a flashlight under their chin telling stories of ghosts and throwing what could be perceived as a threatening look at the lens. The red and white stripes of the American flag fill behind his head.

“The first portrait produced in January was made with something called lighting which is often insightful that is not often in the natural world,” said Jeff Whetstone, director of the Princeton University program.

“In the new portrait, the lighting is more natural but always dramatic. And it is the lighting which shows one side of the face more than the other, there is therefore a duality there,” continued Whetstone, comparing the style of photography at the famous portrait in 1941 of the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as captured by Yousuf Karsh.

The presidential portrait of January led to immediate comparisons with the official Mugshot of Trump, taken to the County of Fulton of Atlanta when he went for having pretended to overthrow the results of the elections of Georgia in 2020.

In this mugshot, Trump's eyebrows seem to be raised and his eyes look towards the camera as he looks.

In his two recent official portraits, Trump has chosen not to smile, breaking with the long -standing tradition of the presidents posing with smiles. This contrasts with the peak smile he posted in the 2017 portrait from his first mandate, where he wore a blue suit and a blue dotted tie.

Another notable difference is the absence of the American flag in the last portrait. The most emblematic symbol of America has served as a backdrop for each president since the 1970s.

“The flag to the right of the president has existed from Gerald Ford,” said Whetstone.

A White House official said that Trump's January portrait was never supposed to be permanent.

“The old one was still supposed to serve as a reserved space,” said the manager. “The president is the best known person on the planet and this new portrait taken during his second term reflects the optimism and the resolution of America, in particular after four disastrous years of the Biden administration.”

Trump is famous for his public image.

Earlier this year, an artist from Colorado was faced with Trump's anger and indignation in the face of an oil painting commanded by the state's republican legislature.

Trump accused the artist, Sarah Boardman, of deliberately distorting her resemblance, saying that she had lost contact with age.

Boardman said his business had suffered from the attack on his talents and motivations.

