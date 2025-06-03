



Trump opens to meet leaders from Ukraine, Russia, to push the ceasefire US President Donald Trump is open to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey, the White House said, after the two parties failed on June 2 to advance towards an elusive ceasefire. The delegations on both sides, however, agreed with another exchange of large -scale prisoners at their meeting in Istanbul, which also organized their first round of talks opposite. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump meet for a third round later in Istanbul or Ankara. Mr. Putin has so far refused such a meeting. But Mr. Zelensky said he was ready, stressing that key problems can only be resolved in terms of managers. Read more here Colorado attack suspect accused of crime of federal hatred A man from Colorado was accused of a federal hatred crime for his presumed role in an attack on the petrol bomb against a pro-Israeli gathering in Boulder who injured eight people, according to a affidavit issued by the United States Ministry of Justice on June 2. Mohamed Sabry Soliman was already facing a range of state accusations, including an attempted murder, after the June 1 attack in the city of Boulder on a group seeking to draw attention to the hostages seized during the attack on Hamas 2023 against Israel. The American prosecutor General Pam Bondi said that the suspect would be held liable to the extent of the law with regard to an anti -Semitic terrorist attack. Read more here The PM in Polish calls for confidence in the vote after the nationalist won the presidency Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, on June 2, called for a voting parliamentary trust in order to demonstrate continuous support for his pro-EU government after a nationalist candidate won the presidential election. In a television address, Mr. Tusk said he would soon ask for a vote of confidence in the Lower House in his coalition government. He expressed the hope that he could cooperate with president elected Karol Nawrocki. Read more here Portuguese police are launching a new search for Madeleine McCann in the Algarve Portuguese police launched a new search for Madeleine McCann in the Algarve Portugal region, where British three -year -old disappeared in 2007, following a request from the German authorities, the country's judicial police (PJ) announced on June 2. In a statement, the PJ said he was performing a European investigation prescription on behalf of the Braunschweig’s German city prosecutors, who in 2022 officially identified the German National Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in McCann's disappearance. He added that a wide range of surveys, namely the search mandates, would be carried out between June 2 and 6 in the municipality of Portugals of Lagos and all the evidence entered would be given to the office of the Federal Criminal Police (BKA) of the Germanys. Read more here Sublime Sinner Marche in French open with Dubbing of Rublev The seeded Jannik Sinner continued its serene French open progress with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 dismantling of Russian Andrey Rublev to reach the quarter-finals in a disturbing manner on June 2. Impriently effective of the basic line, the Italian dissected the global game of Rublev number 15 in a breathtaking way to do a light job of the night match of Philippe Chatrier. The 23 -year -old man, biding to win a third successive title of the Grand Chelem after his triumphs in New York and Melbourne, won 12 sets out of 12 so far on the Paris clay and begins to look unstoppable in his quest for a first French crown. Read more here JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

