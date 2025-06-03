Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the J&K Chenab bridge on June 6: everything about it





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab bridge in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Rasi district on June 6. The highest railway arch bridge in the world is part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Link (USBRL) stretch. Marvel engineering, located 359 meters above the Chenab river, will connect New Delhi to Cashmere via Katra. On Tuesday, the Minister of the Union, Jitelra Singh, shared the announcement of the inauguration of the Chenab railway bridge on X. He wrote, history in the making. Just 3 days to go! The powerful Chenab bridge, the highest rail bridge in the world, stands in Jammu-et-Cachemire. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail link. Built to withstand the most difficult tests.

He added, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Chenab bridge on June 6, 2025. A proud symbol of the strength and vision of the new Indias! History in the manufacture of 3 days to go! The powerful #CHENABBRIDGEThe upper rail bridge in the world is held from the top #Jammuandkashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail link. Built to withstand the most difficult tests. PM SH @Narendramodi has pic.twitter.com/eqnc0m1per Dr Jitetra Singh (@Drjitendrasingh) June 3, 2025 About 1.31 km long, the height of the Chenab bridge is 35 meters more than that of the Eiffel Tower. The Bridge Steel Arch was built in a collaboration between Ultra Construction, VSL India and Afcons Infrastructure. The project was executed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The Chenab bridge will not only facilitate the train services between Bakkal and Kauri in the Rasi district, but will also link Katra and Banihal. Earlier, the bridge was to be inaugurated on April 19, but the unfavorable weather conditions caused a delay, and the date was postponed to June 6. Thinking about the question at that time, the Ministry of Railways published a declaration on X on April 16. They wrote, the reports of postponement – due to unfavorable weather forecasts, the USBRL inauguration program is postponed for a few days. The next date will be informed once decided. Referral news – Due to unfavorable weather forecasts, the USBRL inauguration program is postponed for a few days. The next date will be informed once decided. Ministry of Railways (@railminindia) April 16, 2025 Built on a budget of 1,486 crosses, one of the protruding characteristics of the Chenab bridge is that the steel used in manufacturing is at extreme temperatures ranging from 40 ° C to -10C. It can even withstand earthquakes and high -speed winds.

(Edited by: Sudarsanan Mani )) Posted for the first time: June 3, 2025 18:55 EAST

