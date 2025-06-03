



President Donald Trump made a total resetting of American-Chinese relations, but trade relations between the economies of two worlds have failed since, stressing the fragility of the truce.

The United States now complains that China has not kept its promises to retreat the export restrictions of key critical minerals, with Trump affirming on Friday that China had completely violated the agreement.

China also retaliated, its Ministry of Commerce said this week that China is determined to protect its rights and interests. He also denied the accusation that she had undermined the agreement of May 12.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

China accuses us of seriously raping the commercial truce

China has accused the United States of seriously raping the fragile of American China of relaxation which has been in place for less than a month since the two countries have agreed to suspend the trade war which was likely to upset the world economy.

Read the full story

Oan's journalist fired Hegseth after criticizing

A Pro-Donald Trump journalist says that she was dismissed from her work after criticizing the secretary to the defense of the presidents, Pete Hegseth, on his attempts to restrict access to the media to the Pentagon.

Read the full story

20 Planned Parenthood Clinics Shutter this year

At least 20 Planned Parenthood clinics in seven states have closed since the beginning of 2025 or have announced its intention to soon close closures that come in the midst of immense financial and political turbulence for the reproductive health giant while the United States continues to fight against the fallout from the end of Roe V Wade.

Read the full story

Trump officials open millions of acres in Alaska to drilling and exploitation

Millions of Alaska wild acres will lose the federal protections and will be exposed to drilling and mining in the last decision of Trump administrations to prioritize energy production on the armor of USS open spaces.

Read the full story

American leaders condemn the attack on the Colorado rally for Israeli hostages

The political leaders of the United States have condemned what they describe as a horrible anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, after a man used a makeshift launch and incendiary devices to target people during a rally calling for the release of the hostages owned by Hamas.

Read the full story

Trump forgives shark divers

Donald Trump has forgiven two southern Florida sharks divers sentenced for theft for having released 19 sharks and a giant merou of a long line of fishermen several kilometers from the shore. The pardons for Tanner Mansell and John Moore Jr were signed on Wednesday. They had been sentenced in 2022 to theft of property in the special maritime jurisdiction.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? This is what happened on June 1, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/03/trump-administration-news-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos