The diploma of Jokowi 99.9% is not identical





Suarausantara.com- The expert in telematics who is also a former Minister of Sports youth (Menpora), Roy Suryo, again made a declaration linked to the 7th presidential diploma of RI Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Previously, the criminal investigation police said that on the basis of the results of the Diploma of the E-Lato Laboratory test (LABFOR), it turned out to be identical to the comparison. This means that the Jokowi diploma is proven original. Based on these results, the criminal investigation into the criminal investigation police said that the Jokowi diploma was not found an element of criminal acts “The results of this survey were carried out a title of case aimed at providing a legal certainty of the results of the criminal offense not found,” said the general director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) Bareskrim Polri, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Roy Suryo based on the results of his survey said that 99.9% of the Jokowi diploma with a comparison was not identical. This was conveyed by Roy when he was present as a guest speaker during the event in one of the programs of the private television channel, people made a voice entitled “Open Case Title Open Diploma, Can?” Tuesday June 3, 2025. In this case, Roy has produced three comparative diploma documents, namely Diploma number 1115 belonging to Sri Mouttingsih, 1116 belonging to Hari Mulono, and 1117 belonging to Frono Jiwo. “These three diplomas, Mas Aiman ​​and all the viewers of the expressed people, is what is called identical. Why is it identical? We pay attention. The letter Z (in the word diploma) is each entered in the same section. Then, the letter A on the baccalaureate, is also included in the logo, the UGM logo, all. Roy then compared the Jokowi diploma which was displayed during the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri press conference on May 22, 2025. He revealed the oddity of the Jokowi diploma with a comparison diploma, including Z police in the word diploma. “Watch the letter Z carefully “And the most obvious is the letter A of the scientist. In the scientist, the letter has entered the logo (UGM). Roy also concluded that the Jokowi diploma was not synonymous with comparative documents. “Thus, this can be noted, 99.9% of the 1120 diplomas were printed at the same time with 1115, 1116, 1117. That is to say not issued at the same time. That is to say that the three diplomas below are identical. The diploma 1120 is not identical,” said Roy. Roy also said he was willing to perform a validation test and a Jokowi diploma together. “This is why it is at the same time to break the declaration rather than the headquarters of the national police yesterday. And I am ready, Mas Oian. If the word of the police of the word has opposed it, okay, let's test together. We test together. This is for knowledge, for opening,” he added.

