Trump expresses sympathy after the diagnosis of Biden cancer, but it doesn't last long | Joe Biden





After Joe Biden revealed his diagnosis of cancer, Donald Trump offered an unusually empathetic and simple response.

Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Bidens recent medical diagnosis. We express our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a rapid and successful recovery, wrote the president on social networks.

But compassion did not last long.

Trump quickly returned to type, twisted in a booming right-wing conspiracy theory on the health of Bidens and comparing the former president, who has stadium prostate cancer, a corpse, while Trumps Honders-On and Acolytes used the diagnosis to attack Biden and his wife.

Trump posted his message well with May 18, after the Bidens office announced that the 82 -year -old man was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer who spread to his bones.

However, the tone of the presidents has changed quickly. Trump has passed the Memorial Day that the Ministry of Defense describes as being intended to honor all those who died in service in the United States during peacetime and war, attacking his unique rival and his time in power.

Happy Memorial Day to all, the president wrote on Truth Social.

Including the foam which has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through detained radical minds, which have enabled 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and mental insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president, and through judges who are on mission to keep the murderers, the drugs Relaxation of everyone, in order to steal murders, and to make prisoners of everyone in the world, so that they steal, gang members, and have released prisoners protected by these United States hates judges who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country.

It was clear that the warmest and the best wishes to Biden had been firmly retracted, and it became even more transparent when Trump promoted an emerging and without fact, that Biden hid the diagnosis of cancer during his mandate.

I am surprised that the public was not informed a long time ago because to arrive at the new stage, it is long, Trump apparently said by confusing Gleason's scoring, which measures what cancer cells look like normal cells, with Bidens Stade four cancer.

Trumps' comments alluded to the growing theory of the conspiracy on the alleged presumed use of an automatic device of a device which reproduces the signature of a person to sign the legislation during their mandate. The president continued the theme when he suggested that Biden, while the president, was benefited from the anonymous people who knew he was cognitive.

It was a growing problem on the right. This week, Trumps Ai Tsar David Sacks hypothesized that Elizabeth Warren, the Senator of Massachusetts, controlled the autopen during this administration, in the comments seized by the theory of the right -wing conspiracy Alex Jones, among others.

Who put the ball to the ball. Trump posted twice on the pen, in an article, he said that the alleged use of the autopen was the greatest scandal in American history because he suggested that Biden was not a solid spirit. On Thursday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt followed in an official briefing, suggesting that Jill Biden should talk about what she saw about her husband's health, who was going to examine the treatment options for aggressive cancer that was discovered less than two weeks ago.

Others in Trumps Orbit also made uncomfortable comments, notably Donald Trump Jr, who made fun of Jill Biden about the diagnosis. Trump Jr posted on social networks: what I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed metastatic Five internship cancer or is it another concealment ???

It was a message that carefully managed to combine automatic theory with a recall to the republican mockery of Jill Biden, which holds a doctorate in education and is not a doctor.

But for all the republican groups, the thought of Bidens Health, he was left to Trump himself to offer the darkest socket, republishing a message on Truth Social which was reading: they stole the elections of 2020 and diverted the country using a decrepit corps as a leader, they used an Autoten to start the wars, fly to our Treasury, and to make them. and load them with traison.

At the end of April, when Trump was approaching 100 days in power, NBC News reported that Trump had published or commented Biden, or his family, at least 580 times since he had become president. With this little commitment, perhaps with hindsight, it should not be surprising that a cancer diagnosis would not stop the commander-in-chief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/03/trump-biden-cancer-diagnosis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos