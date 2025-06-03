



The Democratic Party instructed a Taco truck to serve the free lunch in front of the DC headquarters of the National Republican Committee from noon on Tuesday.

“Trump always the chickens simply exceed the tacos to match.”

The gift is not only to mark Taco on Tuesday, explains a member of the staff of the National Democratic Committee who turned Mother Jones about the Libre Plate. Food is also intended to put itself under the skin of President Donald Trump, who is recently associated with the acronym Tacoshorthand for Trump Pouchés.

The columnist of the Financial Times, Robert Armstrong, invented the term in early May to describe Trump's habit of announcing radical tariff threats only for the wake of the inevitable market dive and give countries more time to negotiate. More recently, he delayed a 50% rate previously announced on the European Union over a month, from June 1 to July 9.

Financial analysts shared similar but less cheeky descriptions of Trump's trend to go back. Shortly after Trump announced these EU prices now delayed, Salomon Fiedler of the German Bank Berenberg offered his own prediction. Trump's wild threats are not unusual, he said, according to the New York Times. Given the damage that the United States would cause itself with this price, it will probably not follow.

But the Democrats bet what to say that Taco rolls better from the language. Trump “talks about a big game, caves, then leaves working families and small businesses to face the benefits,” said DNC president Ken Martin. “Trump always the chickens simply exceed the tacos to match.”

The acronym has become far enough public enough to come at a press conference in the White House. When a journalist questioned Trump on May 28, Trump pushed him back, calling her a question of “bad”. With a little luck, Tuesday tacos will not be.

