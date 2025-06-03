The Cooperation Agreement for the Defense Industry of Turkey and Defense in the Russian threats increasing

Kenez / Stockholm

Turkey and Finland have signed a Protocol of Cooperation Agreement for the Defense Industry (MOU), marking an official stage to improve collaboration in areas such as the joint production and technology exchange within the framework of NATO.

The agreement was signed on June 2, 2025 in Ankara by Haluk Grgn, head of the defense industry's turkeys, and Olli Ruutu, Director General of Finland's Resources Policy and National Director of Armaments. It aims to facilitate common production, technology transfer and capacity development between the two countries.

This memorandum opens the door to a new era in fields such as co -production, technology sharing and capacity improvement, wrote GRG on X. He added that the agreement would support the deterrence of Natos and contribute to the integration of the European defense industry.

The memorandum of understanding follows a process of complex NATO accession in which Turkey has played a key role. Initially hesitant about Finland and Sweden who join the Alliance, Turkey has differentiated the two countries. On March 30, 2023, the Turkish parliament ratified the members of NATO Finlands, becoming the last member to approve his accession, months before doing the same for Sweden.

The previous approval of the membership of NATO Finlands has been largely interpreted as a tactical decision. Analysts stressed that Finland, unlike Sweden, had not imposed an official embargo on arms in Turkey and was therefore more favorably perceived during membership talks. Observers also suggested that Ankara could have aimed to differentiate the two Nordic countries to strengthen its negotiation position and obtain additional concessions.

Finland's interest in turkey defense technology is prior to this last agreement. In 2022, the waterproof minister Pekka Haavisto suggested that Finland could consider buying Turkish military drones such as the Bayraktar TB2 if it became a member of NATO. The drones are produced by Baykar, a Turkish defense entrepreneur co -founded by Seluk Bayraktar, married to President Rece Tayyip Erdogans girl. “”There are technologies in Türkiye that interest Finland, “said Haavisto.” Everyone follows these drones and systems. “Although he underlined the need for particular attention, the remarks were largely interpreted as an effort to maintain a constructive dialogue with Ankara during a delicate step in finish of NATO membership.

The new memorandum could open the door to such purchases, especially since Finland accelerates efforts to modernize its armed forces in response to increasing concerns concerning Russian aggression.

Since the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Finland, which has shared a border of 1,340 kilometers with Russia, has considerably increased its defense budget. According to NATO and the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Finland’s military spending increased by 18% in 2023 to $ 6 billion ($ 6.4 billion), one of the highest annual sliding increases in Europe. The country has also resumed large -scale military exercises and strengthened its integration into NATO command structures.

Turkish defense entrepreneurs, notably Aselsan, STM and Armelsan, participated in the Navy Tech 2025 exhibition held in Helsinki from February 11 to 13. Their presence stressed that the turkeys aim to extend its footprint on the northern market market for Europe.

Economic ties are also developing. The second meeting of the Turkey-Finland Economic and Commercial Committee (Jetco) took place in Helsinki on 18. Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, City Tavio, welcomed the Turkish delegation led by the Minister of Trade Mer Bolat. Business representatives on both sides have discussed cooperation in fields such as the production of sustainable textiles, carrying out carbon neutrality in the steel industry and infrastructure opportunities in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and South East Asia. These discussions reflect a mutual intention to deepen economic ties in parallel with defense and technology cooperation.

At the end of 2024, Finland ranked 22nd larger export market among EU countries. During this period, the volume of bilateral trade exceeded $ 1.7 billion.

Finland’s decision to strengthen cooperation with Turkey is considered both strategic and geopolitically sensitive. With a long border shared with Russia and distrust of Moscores of NATO expansion, closer industrial military links between Finland and Turkey are likely to be closely observed by the Kremlin.

Finland has repeatedly expressed concern about the increase in Russian activity near its border. The satellite images taken at the end of May showed an extended Russian military infrastructure near the Finnish border. The images revealed tents, military vehicles, renovations of hunting jet and constructions in a helicopter base previously unused. Major-General Sami Nurmi, who oversees the preparations for the Finnish defense forces, said that they change their structures and we see moderate preparations for the construction of infrastructure near our borders. This indicates that once the war in Ukraine is over, they will probably start to redeploy land forces.