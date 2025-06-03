Politics
A PM dependent on the opposition does not increase well for BJP
As strange as it may seem, the first and first repercussions of Operation Sindoor seem to be Prime Minister Narendra Modis late realization that he is not a Vishwaguru.>
While India found itself practically without friends following the conflict with Pakistan, the world seemed to crash for the country's strong man.>
The faithful Modi have long subscribed to the conviction that he is the biggest leader that India has ever produced.>
But the cat came out of the bag: the leader of the largest political party in the world was forced to count on the opposition as well as on the non -BJP parties to reach out to the world.>
This, despite the fact that the BJP has shown little respect for the not BJP parties in the past 11 years, often ridiculing or trying to divide them. Modis-wake up The Bharat campaign, launched a decade ago, is sufficient proof of its anti-opposition program.>
The decision to send seven multi -party delegations to the world capitals can be rejected by some as a cascadery or management of public relations events, but it also marks the tacit primacy of opposition recognition, whether to save her skin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81xs7v0re8u>
Some people argue that Modi is now based more on the opposition than on its own party or government to transmit to the world that India is united knowing that it was the victim of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.
Like Indira Gandhi, who visited the world capitals as the Bangladesh war in 1971 approaches while refugees spilled in India Pakistan, Modi could have beat on the front too.
Instead, non -BJP predominance delegations have exposed the relative weakness of BJPS abroad despite its 240 seats in Lok Sabha.>
The fact that Shashi Tharoor of Congress is projected as the boy most appropriate by a formerly hostile BJP is an implicit admission according to which the party in power lacks diplomatic heft. Temporarily leaving the policy and the controversy surrounding its inclusion, the message is clear.>
Interestingly, this decision relaunched the fortune of the leaders of the BJP put aside like Ravi Shankar Prasad, fell from the cabinet of the Union and the rehabilitation for a long time in the wings.>
He also brought back to the spotlight of former ministers of the Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid congress, the latter having served as an external affairs minister during UPA II.>
Even the former chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a political non-entity since he left the Congress, was also engaged by the BJP for awareness.>
The treatment of the crisis has underlined the lack of vision of Modis and the wide -minded qualities attributed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to engage with the opposition and cultivate personal relationships with its leaders.
While Modi has cultivated a larger than life image at the national level in the last decade, its stature on the international scene seems to have decreased.>
If he had established stronger relations with the world leaders, Donald Trump could have refrained from ridiculizing India day after day, and entering it with Pakistan.>
>
Meanwhile, the BJP hard-liners who once spoke of recovering the cashmere occupied by Pakistan are now isolated. One wonders why such developments take place during Amrit Kaal.>
Modis rhetoric, including lines like Chun Chun Ke Marenge (Well, target and kill you) and Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maarenge (will enter your homes and kill you) has created a lot of domestic bravado, but the brutal announcement of ceasefire by the American president was a wet squib.>
Although the consumer media continue to echo the narrative modis, Modi himself has failed to capitalize on the situation internationally. An Indian journalist currently visiting the United States notes that the American media has demonstrated some interest in the conflict.>
The loss of narrative control of Modis after the Sindoor operation is also obvious in the inaction of the High commands of the BJP on the controversy surrounding the Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, who triggered the indignation of his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
That the Supreme Court had to order the training of a special investigation team of the best police officers indicates that the question can be slipped from the BJPS socket, a disturbing development for the ruling party.>
Even the BJP allies, such as Minister of Union Chirag Paswan, said that if Vijay Shah had been a member of his party, he would have been severely treated.>
Finally, the silence of governments at the request of oppositions for a special parliamentary session suggests that the questions raised, in particular on the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and its consequences, are deeply uncomfortable for people in power.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.thewire.in/article/diplomacy/a-pm-dependent-on-the-opposition-doesnt-bode-well-for-bjp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
