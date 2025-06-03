Imran takes the reins of PTI before the protest





Islamabad:

The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, while announcing that the door of talks with the powerful stakeholders was still open, said on Tuesday that a national protest movement was now the only remaining option in the party.

While taking up full control of the affairs of the parties by becoming the chief boss of the PTI, the former Prime Minister declared that he would lead a protest movement on a national prison level, declaring the only path remaining from the party after having allegedly been excluded from political and legal avenues.

The new chief boss has appointed the chief of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, to coordinate the protest campaign, apparently put the touch of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who previously used to manage such responsibilities.

The PTI Supremo did not give any calendar for the protest movement, but said that it would not be limited to Islamabad this time. Khan again specified that his desire to negotiate was only in the broader interest of Pakistan, and not for any personal relief.

The announcements came by the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, who met Khan in Adiala prison during the procedures of the Toshakhana II affair.

Addressing the media thereafter, the president of the PTI declared that Khan thought that “all the doors were closed” on PTI and that a peaceful demonstration on the scale of the country was now the only way to follow.

According to Gohar, Khan clearly indicated that he himself directs the protest movement, issuing all the instructions through the NA opposition chief.

Above all, Gohar confirmed that this time, communication relating to the event would not count on Gandapur, who had already been responsible for organizing and directing such events.

“For Ali Amin Khan Sahib,” he said, the instructions are at the moment: “focus on the province and governance”.

“Different responsibilities will be awarded to different people,” said Gohar, stressing that Khan has fully confidence in the party leadership and recognizes the sacrifices made by many in the rows of the party.

In response to a question, he said that no date or deadline for the protest movement has yet been disclosed, claiming that Khan would determine the timing itself.

To another question, Gohar confirmed that Khan assumed the role of the PTI chief boss, effectively reaffirming full control over the decision -making of the parties.

“From now on, all key decisions will be made by the founder of the PTI,” said Gohar, reiterating that it was he who also made all decisions before. “He was, is and will remain the leader forever,” he said.

By rejecting rumors on his own dismissal, Gohar insisted that he remains the legitimate president of the party as long as Khan decides, affirming that Khan was, is and will always remain the Party Supremo and that he fulfilled the functions until Khan was in prison.

“These are only foundation rumors,” he replied to speculation, adding that some people were reproducing rumors on their withdrawal to create confusion.

Gohar stressed that his own preference remains for dialogue on confrontation, saying that he had always tried to solve the problems by negotiation and always wanted it.

However, he added that Khan thinks that “no political path has been left open” for PTI, in particular after what he described as an alleged rigging during the recent partial election of the Sambrial on the heels of an alleged mandate in the general elections.

