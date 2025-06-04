“ PM Modi surrendered after Trump's call ': Rahul Gandhi's ceasefire on the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire





The Ministry of External Affairs clearly indicated that no third party was involved in the cease-fire brokerage between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.



Bhopal: The deputy for the Congress and head of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “went” after a call from former American president Donald Trump concerning the Indian-Pakistani cease-fire during Operation Sindoor. 'Donald Trump called from there and said …': Rahul Gandhi While speaking during the party agreement held in Ravira Bhawan in Bhopal, the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi made fun of the BJP-RSS, saying that even a slight pressure causes them panic and flight. “Even put a little pressure on the people of the BJP-RSS, and they are afraid and run away. Donald Trump called from there and said-Narender .. going. Here, Narendra Modi followed Trump's gesture saying” yes sir “,” he said. Stressing the decisive position of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1971 crisis, he recalled that when the seventh American fleet had advanced, she had firmly affirmed: “I will do what must be done”. “It was a time in 1971, when the seventh American fleet had come, but Indira Gandhi Ji had said – I will do what I have to do. Superpower,” said Rahul Gandhi. The United States had no role in the ceasefire negotiations in India-Pakistan: Mea Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had declared that the cessation of dismissal had been decided by direct contacts between the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan. “India's opposition to this particular question is well articulated … Since Operation Sindoor began on May 7 until May 10, there was a conversation between India and the United States on the evolving military situation. The issue of prices has never occurred during the discussion,” said Mea spokesperson, Randir Jaiswal. The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan would have been agreed to follow an appeal from the Director General of Military Operations in Pakistan (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant-General Rajiv Ghai. During the conversation, the Pakistani DGMO proposed an end to hostilities, which was accepted by the Indian side, leading to a cessation of cross -border shooting and air intrusions from 5:00 p.m. on May 10. However, Lieutenant-General Ghai later revealed that the cessation of hostilities was short-lived, because Pakistan hours were raped by the agreement with the cross-shot and drone intruders. Read also: Losses do not matter, the result made: CDS General Anil Chauhan on Operation Sindoor Read also: the damage of the Sindoor operation in Pakistan much more, 28 targets have struck: the Islamabad file admits

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-surrendered-after-trump-call-rahul-gandhi-big-charge-on-india-pakistan-ceasefire-latest-updates-2025-06-03-993133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos