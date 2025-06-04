



Exclusive: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and the second Lady Usha Vance will attend the opening evening of the musical “Les Misrables” at Kennedy Center next week, Fox News Digital learned.

“Les Misrables”, one of the oldest shows in the history of Broadway and West End, will have its opening evening at Kennedy Center on June 11.

President Donald Trump at Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Grenell developing "common sense" plans to transform the finances of the Kennedy Center around

“I love songs, I love the play,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “I think it's great that we can extend it.”

The president played songs from “the Misrables” during his gatherings and events.

From left to right, the second Lady Usha Vance, vice-president JD Vance, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the opening evening of the musical “Les Misrables” at Kennedy Center next week. (Chris Kleponis / Pool via Reuters)

“The Kennedy Center is coming back,” said president at Fox News Digital. “It has not been properly taken care of and we take it back and we will transform it into something great.”

Richard Grenell is the president of Kennedy Center. (Getty Images)

Kennedy Center president Richard Grennell told Fox News Digital that “” the Misrables “turns out to be a huge success”.

“The opening evening will be electric,” Grennell told Fox News Digital.

The director of Kennedy Center encourages republican attendance, says that "everyone is welcome"

Kennedy Center officials told Fox News Digital that there will be a red carpet for the opening evening and that some media members will be invited to attend. Officials also said that the opening night performance participants will be encouraged to walk on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Center officials told Fox News Digital that the first two weeks of performance were almost sold, exceeding $ 3 million in box office tickets and exceeding the typical sales calendar.

The president of the time, Barack Obama, and the first Lady Michelle Obama, arise as the national anthem is played during the Kennedy Center specialization event at Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, in 2011. (Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images)

“We expect sales to exceed all expectations, going beyond the objectives previously defined,” a spokesperson for Kennedy Center told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, sources have told Fox News Digital that the president is committed to revitalizing the Kennedy Center, some suggesting that he should possibly be renamed “the Trumpkennedy Center”.

The Kennedy Center has two affiliates the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. The new management team is currently working on business plans with its affiliates to ensure that Kennedy Center has greater allocations and “greater sustainability”.

