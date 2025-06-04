Why Turkish President Erdogan wants to play a mediator in the Russian-Ukraine conflict





As a resolution for the Russian-Ukraine War continues to escape, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed on Monday to hold a summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul or Ankara. Erdogan's statement occurred a few days after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for a second cycle of negotiations in mid-May. Erdogan may not seem to be an ideal candidate to organize peace talks, given the way he ranks on the side of Pakistan, just to improve Turkey's defense partnerships and to reiterate his great vision of transforming himself into chief of “Islamic world”. However, it may have some credibility with regard to the peace talks in Russia-Ukraine. Reason: Ankara has traditionally cooperated both with Russia and Ukraine, an act of balance that reflects its desire to comply with the emerging world order. Although Turkey has not been entirely neutral in the Ukraine War – providing drones to Ukraine and being a member of NATO – Erdogan has a close relationship with Putin. He also did not join Western sanctions against Russia to appease Moscow. It is also the most powerful NATO coastal in the Black Sea with close ties with Ukraine and Russia. Before the recent delegation meeting of Russia-Ukraine in Ankara, Turkey organized another important meeting in Antalya in March 2022, although it gave no results. However, it was the first high -level commitment between the two nations. The second significant attempt was the initiative of the grains of the Black Sea that Turkey and the United Nations negotiated in July 2022. Then there was the meeting between the United States and the Russian spy chiefs in November 2022 and the prisoner exchange between the parties at war. However, to the chagrin of Turkey, American president Donald Trump did not have a favorable vision of Ankara as a moderator. Not only did he negotiate directly with Moscow, but Trump also chose Saudi Arabia to accommodate the first American high -level American talks on Ukraine. Trump's move then thwarted Turkey's hopes that he could improve his ties with the United States. The West is also generally worried about the role of Turkey as a mediator taking into account the position of Erdogan on several questions, notably Palestine. However, Erdogan now hopes that the mantle could come across him, the American ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack declaring that Trump has reached “the end of his patience” with the Ukraine War and considers Turkey as a crucial role in bringing the conflict to a resolution. “Trkiye has traditional cooperation with Russia and Ukraine. This allows you to establish an important dialogue,” he added.

