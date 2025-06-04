Trump won the phone and said: in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhis abandons Jibe to PM Modi | India News





Opposition chief Rahul Gandhi made a jibe to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying that he went following a telephone call from US President Donald Trump during Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi was speaking to Bhopal during the Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan Congress (the organization's rejuvenation campaign), where he recognized the frustration of party leaders who really wanted to fight for the congress but who were heard. He also talked about leaders making absurd statements, warning that the lame horses of the organization would be retired.

“I now know the BJP and RSS people very well. jiwhat are you doing? Narendra, surrender. By saying yes, Sir, Narendra Modi obeys Trumps Signal, “he said. He told the public that they could “remember a time when there was no telephone call when the seventh fleet came during the 1971 war”. “The weapons arrived, an aircraft carrier came. Indira Gandhi said: I will do what I have to do. jiJawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel they were not people who went. These are people who have resisted superpowers, “said Gandhi. Addition -, bjp -ps character, 1971 Superconsors, pic.twitter.com/rhdqwdrbtv Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi) June 3, 2025 Gandhi quoted the decision of the central governments to conduct caste census as another example of the moment when the government of the BJP in power gave in pressure. “Modi ji Used to say that there are no castes. Then he said there were only four castes. During the elections, he suddenly becomes OBC. Gadkari ji Make a statement. Mohan Bhagwat made a statement. A little pressure was applied, they went completely. But I know them. Just as they managed women's booking, they pushed it for ten years on the line, the same thing happens here. They don't really want to do it. They just said it under pressure. But they don't want to do it because they don't want justice in this country. They want a country from Ambanis and Adanis, a country for billionaires, not a country of social justice, “said Gandhi. He said that the unity of the Madhya Pradesh congress had a lot of talent but that their hands were linked. “Look, in this state, the ideology of Congress, Congress workers and the ideological leaders of the congress are not lacking. The room is full of talents capable of defeating the BJP. But your hands are linked. Why are they linked? Because your voice is not heard correctly within the Congress organization,” he said Gandhi. “It is our army. They are ready to fight. They are ready to die. Between the two, a few people continue to make absurd statements. Some are just frustrated. Some do some work of the BJP. But we have to start somewhere,” Gandhi said. Gandhi has emphasized the district's work presidents, saying that they are the future state leaders. Among you, there will be people who work with full strength and heart for congress. And there will also be people who are tired or in a bad mood, or under too much stress, “said Gandhi. Gandhi spoke of the categories of Congress leaders in the state, differentiating them in racing horses, wedding horses and lame horses. “Now we have to make a difference between racing horses and wedding horses. Sometimes the Congress Day sends the racing horse to a wedding. And sometimes they put the wedding horse on the racetrack. Then someone whips him from behind, and he is right there. Gandhi has also criticized the list of new district presidents written in Gujarat. “In Gujarat, we have selected new district presidents. Observers came from Delhi, AICC. They went to each district with Gujarat leaders, I spoke to workers, people, managers and selected names and I sent them to Delhi. I saw the two lists that saw these two lists, the difference was like night and day. Is exactly what we want to do at Madhya Pradesh, “said Gandhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-trump-phone-narendra-modi-surrender-10046115/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos