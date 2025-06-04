Trump is obsessed with a call with Chinas XI this week to conclude a trade agreement, reveal the initiates

Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

President Donald Trump is increasingly focused on the call of Chinese President Xi Jinping this week to get closer to an agreement to end the current trade between the two biggest economies in the world.

The White House said Trump and Xi would probably speak this week. However, it may not be the revolutionary conversation that the president aims.

The president is obsessed with a call with XI, a familiar person with discussions told Politico.

Trump thinks he can detach the node even if the United States is trying to change a commercial relationship worth $ 600 billion and do so without losing too much political capital in the United States

The person familiar with the The discussions told the point of sale that the administration is subject to a lot of pressure after blocking critical minerals from China, which blocks access to essential components in automotive and electronic manufacturing as well as the production of ammunition.

Open image in the gallery Trump thinks that a call with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping could explain the end of the trade war between the biggest economies in the world ( AP ))

I do not think that XI is too interested in exporting other rare lands or magnets to the United States; He clarified his position, noted the person. But they added that Xi would probably take Trump's call.

The president has a lever effect, and the question is when he is ready to impose maximum pressure on the Chinese government, they said.

Meanwhile, a former Trump official who remains close to the White House said Politico The fact that the president looks like a call between directors is a way to cross a large part of this noise and to grant the heart of the question.

However, some observers believe that Trump will find it difficult to put Xi on the phone.

Obamas deputy secretary of state for Eastern Asia and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Russel said Politico That China has a pointed nose for weakness, and for all its bravado, Trump signals the eagerness, even despair, to conclude a direct agreement with XI.

This only stiffens the Pekins resolve, he added.

Beijing would also have been disrupted by Trump's very public tests with world leaders, such as the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. It made the Chinese hesitate to participate in high -level discussions.

The principal director of the National National Security Council of Biden for China and Taiwan, Rush Doshi, told the point of sale that China considers President Trump as unpredictable, which poses represented risks for President XI.

It is not a usual practice for RPC diplomats to put the leader at risk of a potentially embarrassing or unpredictable meeting, he added.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that Xi and Trump would probably speak this week, but a call had not yet been planned, said a White House official Politico. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said that I have no information to share concerning a call.

Open image in the gallery Jamieson Greer argued that China is walking slowly to the abolition of certain commercial countermeasures ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. ))

Last month, China and the United States entered into an agreement to reduce American prices from 145 to 30%. Beijing has reduced taxes from the United States imports to 10%, and said they would remove barriers on exports from essential minerals. The agreement included a deadline for 90 days to start new discussions on a broader trade agreement to take into account American concerns concerning Chinese business practices.

However, these new talks have taken off with bad communication and different expectations. The Trump administration argued that China has slowed down its new expeditions of critical minerals and rare earth magnets.

On Friday, the American representative of CNBC trade, Jamieson Greer, said: when they agreed in Geneva to remove their price and their countermeasures, they deleted the price like us. But some of the countermeasures, they slowed down.

While a business manager said Politico That everyone agrees that for any additional progress to occur on prices, the gateway is fentanyl, the United States has not responded to two proposals put forward by Beijing to deal with the question.

The proposals have been described as designed by Beijing to cause discussions on what Chinese can make to stop the flow of components that Mexican cartels use to make the drug. However, many officials from the Trump administration do not believe that China would actually take the necessary measures to comply with any fentanyl agreement.

Former Bill Clinton and Deputy US Trade Representative of George HW Bush, Harry Broadman, said Politico That even if Trump is a matter, XI is not.

He is a reveler at the top of an administrative superstructure, he said. I cannot imagine that Xi will find himself at most in the details, they could agree on certain principles, but it is unlikely that Trump will satisfy Trump.