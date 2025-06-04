Ciattarelli and Spadea are fighting for Trump supporters in the primary race of the Governor of the NJ





Pine Hill, NJ for a week to go until primary day in New Jersey, and the Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli obtained a cry from the most powerful and influential politician of the GOP.

“I ask you to go out and vote for a real champion for the people of your state Jack Ciattarelli. He was one of my friends, and he was a real success,” said President Donald Trump to supporters when he went to a tele-ray on the eve of the kick-off on Tuesday anticipated voting in the New Jersey.

Trump praise occurred two weeks after approving Ciattarelli for republican appointment in a primary race that turned into a battle for the support of the president.

“It's really a big problem,” said Ciattarelli in an interview on Monday with Fox News Digital after meeting politicians and local GOP leaders at the National Golf Club-Philadelphia Trump in this southern jersey arrondissement, when Trump's importance were asked. “The president goes very, very well in New Jersey.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confronted with a democratic primary challenge of his own LT. GOVERNOR

The republican campaigns of the Jack Ciattarelli campaigns in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on June 1, 2025. (Jack Ciattarelli campaign)

Ciattarelli, a former state legislator, made its third offer for the governor. He ran in vain for the appointment of the GOP in 2017. Four years later, in 2021, when the republican candidate, Ciattarelli outperformed and was close to avoiding him the Democratic governor and Governor Phil Murphy, losing by only three points.

President Donald Trump and the Republican candidate of Governor Jack Ciattarelli

In the test of strength to succeed Murphy, who is limited to terms and prevented from presenting himself to re -election, the polls suggest that Ciattarelli is the first row in a republican appointment race which includes two other eminent candidates of former businessman and a host of popular conservative radio spadea and the senator of the State Jon Bramnick, a lawyer who was used that chief of the Assembly.

New primary jersey an early test of Trump's second administration

And Ciattarelli and Spadea spent months negotiating fire on which of them was a biggest supporter of Trump.

“It was certainly disappointing,” said Spadea about Ciattarelli's approval by Trump. “I mean, we did not make a bone on this subject. We absolutely wanted the president's approval. Unfortunately, the president approved a survey and not a plan.”

And in a digital interview with Fox News, Spadea stressed that “I have supported President Trump since he went down the escalator”, when he referred to the announcement of Trump in 2015 of his first presidential campaign.

“There is no doubt that I am the common sense curator. I am the real republican in this primary,” said Spadea.

And Spadea questioned Ciattarelli's support for Trump, saying that his rival “has failed to respect him for the best of the last eight years, we thought that this approval would have been better served with me”.

Four years ago, after winning the appointment of Gop Gubernatorial, Ciattarelli, when he was asked if he asked for the approval of the president of the time, told Fox News Digital “that there was only one approval that I seek, and it is the approval of the voters of the New Jersey. This is the only one who counts.”

Quick advance until 2025, and Ciattarelli stressed that “people really appreciate what he [Trump] Made for New Jerseyans. He put a temporary grip on the wind farms on the shore of Jersey. He beats New York Democrats for congestion prices. He supports a quadrupling of salt [state and local tax] deduction on our declarations of federal income. These are big business for New Jersey, and that is why he has so much support here. And I am honored to have its approval. “”

President of Republican Governors, pointing to future country battles, boasts our policies

When he had lost Trump's approval, Spadea said there was a silver lining.

“Our supporters are galvanized. In fact, on Tuesday and Wednesday after Trump approved Jack, we had a wave, our two best days in low -dollar fundraising,” said Spadea. “So, he actually had the opposite effect, our low -dollar wave, our wave of volunteers, we are now hitting more than 3,000 doors per week, and we get an incredible response from the base.”

The republican candidate for governor Bill Spadea speaks with the voters of a street fair in Somerville, New Jersey, June 1, 2025. (Bill Spadea campaign)

Spadea said that “almost all Trump supporters that we spoke to face to face on the ground think Donald Trump made a huge mistake” by approving Ciattarelli.

And Spadea, who was interviewed in downtown Princeton, in New Jersey, added that “Trump supporters believe in common sense policies, populism, patriotism. It is not a question of saying that to vote”.

When he was asked why Trump approved rather than Spadea, Ciattarelli said that “the president wanted to win. He knows that I give the best opportunity to win in November”.

“He knows that we are going to collect the necessary money. We have collected more money than the five other republican candidates from Governor Combined,” added Ciattarelli, a certified accountant who launched a medical publishing company before embarking on politics.

The fundraising advantage has enabled Ciattarelli to dominate advertising wars, although Spadea said that “in the past two weeks, we have in fact exceeded my opponent on the antenna” and predicted that “we are going to win”.

And Spadea, stressing his media career, boasted that “I built the most general public in the State, a third democrat, a third independent, a third republican. So, my call is not only this conservative basis of the Republican Party. I am the only candidate for the republican appointment who can attract democrats and independents.”

While the Democrats also experience a competitive primary for the governor, the Democrat Governors Association has long described the republican confrontation of 2025 as a “Battle of Maga” and argued that there is “extremism in the primary of the GOP”.

New Jersey has long been a state with blue sensations, but the Republicans have succeeded in the governor's elections.

“It is not a blue state with regard to governors' races, the Republicans have won six of the last 11. It is better than 50%,” said Ciattarelli.

And Trump, who spends summer weekends in his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, organized a very large gathering last year in Wildwood, NJ and he improved a loss of 16 points in the state in the 2020 elections to a 6-point deficit last November.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a big campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

“The president goes very, very well in New Jersey. He performed well here on the last day of the ballot,” said Ciattarelli.

And Ciattarelli, looking towards the general electoral campaign, said that he “really was looking forward to” Trump's active participation, I think the New Jerseyans are impatient to have it on the campaign track with me and help us aim in November. “

The race of the Governor of New Jersey will probably attract a lot of national attention to the approach of election day, because these are two of the two states, with Virginia, to organize governor competitions in the year following a presidential election.

Ciattarelli, showing his emergency bulletins against Murphy four years ago, said that “we were the spark that lit the fuse in 21 with this very narrow race. The previous president well here last November”.

“The country is watching and I think we are going to transmit a very strong and clear message that New Jersey is republican this year,” he predicted.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in the Swing State of New Hampshire.

