PM seeks Turkish participation in the management of the Gwadar port





Islamabad: Pakistan would have decided to expand bilateral relations with Turkiye because a number of measures are considered to be an active consideration, in particular Turkish participation in the operationalization of the port of Gwadar, privatization and offshore drilling projects, etc. Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly supported Pakistan during a conflict with India, after companies in the two countries present in India were targeted by the Indian government. Prime Minister Shehbaz flew to Turkiye and Azerbaijan to express the country's appreciation for the support they have extended to the conflict not caused with India. Many problems discovered: the port of Gwadar is struggling to achieve the desired success Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Turkiye on May 25, 2025. Well-informed sources have told Business Record that at the meeting, the Prime Minister gave several instructions on improving the bilateral cooperation in Pakistan-Turkiye. They declared that the Prime Minister had ordered the investment council (BOI) that the immediate allocation of land was ensured for the Special Economic Zone (ZES) dedicated to Turkish companies in Karachi. The ZES is appointed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Special Industrial / Economic Zone. He also ordered that the date of the next Pakistan-Turkiye meeting, the mixed committee was finalized as soon as possible. The Ministry of Privatization and the Ministry of Defense were responsible for engaging Turkish companies in the process of privatization of airports. He also ordered that the payment of Milgem class ships is accelerated, and also to improve strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye for defense and the fight against terrorism. The Ministry of Federal Education and Vocational Training and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination have been responsible for inviting Turkish consultants to participate in mega projects, including Jinnah Medical Complex and University Danish. In this regard, a road show was scheduled for June 2, 2025 in Turkiye for the Jinnah medical complex. The Danish University has also joined the same event. According to sources, the oil division and the Department of Water Resources were responsible for inviting the Turkish delegation of experts to Pakistan for off-rivage drilling and improving water storage. Division of electricity, Division of privatization, ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Pakistan in Turkiye, it was asked to identify and contact Turkish experts / consultants for the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCO). The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are responsible for exploring Turkish participation in the operationalization of the port of Gwadar. The Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will invite a Turkish delegation to Pakistan for deliberations and the fund to follow on the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad rail project. The Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore the possibility of modernizing the Consulate of the Turkish Republic of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC). MOFA will also examine the publication of the Declaration of Support for the Turkish Republic or north of Cyprus. Chief Secretary AJK, the government, was immediately directed (within 48 hours), awarding land in Muzaffarabad to the Maarif Foundation to build a school, and the Prime Minister intends to subsequently submit the letter of attribution to the Turkiya ambassador to Islamabad. A supervisory committee must be established in the Prime Ministers office to supervise the implementation of all these directives. Business recorder in Copyright, 2025

Business recorder in Copyright, 2025

