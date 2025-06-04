Elon Musk Claque prevails over the budget bill for signing as a disgusting abomination | Elon Musk News





Billionaire Elon Musk has renewed his criticism of the American president Donald Trumps Budget Bill, calling this a disgusting abomination in a series of publications on social networks.

On Tuesday, only a few days after leaving his post in the Trump administration, Musk offered another width against the legislation, known as one big Beautiful Bill.

I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore. This bill on the spending of the massive, scandalous and pork congress is a disgusting abomination, wrote Musk. Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong. You know it.

His subsequent posts presented the reasoning of his opposition, suggesting that the expenses and tax reductions proposed in the bill would bloat the American national debt.

It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to 2.5 billions of dollars (!!!) and will overcome citizens in America with unbearable debt in an overwhelming manner, Musk said in an article. In another, he wrote, Congress goes bankrupt in America.

The bill would extend the tax reductions established in 2017 during Trumps' first mandate, and would do more funds to its administration priorities, including 46.5 billion dollars for the construction of barriers to the American border with Mexico.

But to achieve these objectives, criticisms stressed that the legislation would increase the national debt ceiling by $ 4 billions of dollars. This would also limit access to social security nets like Medicaid and the additional nutrition assistance program (SNAP), known colloquially as food coupons.

The Congressional Budget Office, a non -partisan office that provides research at the Congress, estimates that the bill will lead to a reduction of 698 billion dollars of Medicaid subsidies and $ 267 billion in SNAP funding.

These compromises have aroused worries on both sides of the aisle, with the Democrats and certain Republicans expressing fears that their voters lose their access to vital government services.

The budgetary conservatives, on the other hand, brought to the increase in national debt.

During a vote early in the morning on May 22, the House of Representatives narrowly adopted the only major bill by a tight vote from 215 to 214. The Republicans have a majority of 220 places in the room of 435 members, but several members were absent or voted present.

Only two Republicans Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Warren Davidson de l'Ohio broke with the rows of the party to vote against the bill. The 212 Democrats' houses also voted against this, in a unified opposition demonstration.

This sent the bill to the Senate, where the Republicans also have a thin majority like a razor. Senators should weigh the bill in the coming days.

But after the criticisms of musks of the only great invoice, Massie rang to applaud the billionaire for his frank criticism.

He is right, Massie wrote in a brief article, to which Musk replied that his opposition was rooted in simple mathematics.

Musk also called on voters to dismiss all politicians who betrayed the American people during the mid-term elections of 2026 referring to what he considered unnecessary expenses.

Until last week, Musk had been a special government employee in the second Trump administration, helping to lead the new Ministry of Government efficiency (DOGE) since the presidents inauguration in January. In this advisory role, Musk was responsible for identifying and eliminating waste in the federal bureaucracy.

His Doge's efforts to reduce the federal workforce, contracts in Yank and government agencies, however, have made it a target for generalized criticisms and prosecution. Opponents accused Musk of engaging in conflicts of interest, in particular by attacking surveillance groups such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The federal law generally prohibits special government employees from serving for more than 130 days a year, and Musk ended his tumultuous mandate in the Trump administration with an oval office sending last week.

Trump presented to the billionaire a decorative key to the White House and called his transformational work, creating Musk to inaugurate a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington.

But in the accounting of this farewell, Musk appeared in the previews of the CBS television program on Sunday morning denouncing the only great good bill. He described his dispositions as contrary to the spirit of Doges chips.

I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill frankly, which increases the budget deficit, and not decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does, Musk told CBS.

I think that an invoice can be large or that it can be beautiful, he added. I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion.

These comments fueled the rumors of an extended break between Trump and Musk, which had been one of the most eminent donors and attorney of the presidents during his re -election campaign in 2024.

However, the Trump administration has dismissed tension relationships between the two men. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, for example, has shrugged on a question on the last shooting of musks of her podium in the briefing room of the White House.

Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill. This does not change the opinion of the presidents, she said. It's a big, beautiful bill, and he sticks to it.

Leavitt, however, exploded the Republican senators who opposed the legislation so as not to have their facts together.

One of these senators is Rand Paul from Kentucky, who expressed his support for dissident musks against the bill on Tuesday.

I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in public spending and we know that 5 double debt dollars are a huge mistake, Paul wrote. We can and must do better.

Trump, however, was unleashed against Paul on social networks and defended his budget bill, calling him a winner.

Rand votes not on everything, but has never had practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky cannot bear it, said Trump. This is a major bill!

