Trump officially asks the congress to recover approved expenses targeted by DOGE





Washington (AP) The White House officially asked the Congress to recover $ 9.4 billion in already approved expenditure, moving away from the financing of the programs targeted by the Elon Musk Ministry of Government efficiency.

This is a process known as the Renscission, which forces President Donald Trump to obtain approval from the Congress to return funds that had already been assigned. Trump employees say that the financing cuts target programs that promote liberal ideologies.

The request, if it adopts the Chamber and the Senate, would officially devote many spending cuts and freeze by Doge. He arrives at a time when Musk is extremely unhappy with the tax reduction and the expense plan to cross the congress, calling it on Tuesday a disgusting abomination to increase the federal deficit.

Here's what you need to know about racscssion demand:

Will cancellations make a breach in national debt?

It is unlikely that the demand for the congress significantly modifies the embarrassing increase in the American national debt. Tax revenues have been insufficient to cover the growing costs of social security, health insurance and other programs. The Congressional Budget Office believes that the government is on the right track to spend about 7 dollars' billions this year, the cancellation request exceeding only 0.1% of this total.

Read more: what you need to know about the entry and how Trump promises to use it

The white house's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists during the Tuesday briefing that the director of the White House budget, Russ Vought, a “highly respected tax hawk”, she called it would continue to reduce expenses, suggesting that there could be additional efforts to return funds.

“He has tools at his disposal to produce even more savings,” said Leavitt.

What programs are targeted by cancellations?

A spokesperson for the White House management and budget office, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview some of the articles that would lose funding, said that $ 8.3 billion was reduced by the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development. NPR and PBS would also lose federal funding.

The spokesperson listed specific programs that Trump administration considered a waste, including $ 750,000 to reduce xenophobia in Venezuela, $ 67,000 to feed insect powder to children in Madagascar and $ 3 million for circumcision, vasctomies and condoms in Zambia.

Is the cancellation plan likely to be adopted?

The members of the House Freedom Caucus, among the most conservative legislators in the Chamber, call the chamber president, Mike Johnson, R-La., To immediately bring the package of soil attractions “for a quick passage”.

“We will support as many attractions as the White House can send us in the coming weeks and months,” the group said in a press release. “The success of this attack package will be an important demonstration of the Congress's desire to deliver to Doge and the agenda of Trump.”

Why does the administration need convention approval?

The request from the White House to return from the appropriate funds is intended to comply with the 1974 law on the control of the impoundment. This law has created the process by which the president can officially disclose the appropriate money Congress which he intends to spend. Congress then has 45 days to examine and approve the request.

Bobby Kogan, principal director of federal fiscal policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal thinking group, said in a statement sent by email that the Trump administration had already “illegally implemented additional funds”, because the suspension of money has always been illegal without the explicit approval of the Congress “.

On Sunday, on CNN, Vought insisted that the Trump administration was in accordance with the law, but it simply had a different vision of the law compared to certain Democrats.

“We are not breaking the law,” said Vought. “Each part of the federal government, each branch, must examine the Constitution itself and support it, and there are tensions between the branches.”

