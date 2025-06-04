



Beijing: Chinese general, Chinese general, Xu Qiliang, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, who was the former vice-president of the powerful central military commission, died 75 years on Monday, June 2 in Beijing, the state media reported. Xu served two consecutive mandates on the largest military command body of the Communist Party between 2012 and 2022, while Xi came to power. Before that, he spent decades in the Air Force of the Popular Liberation Army (PLA), reaching the Air Force commander in 2007 after a visit to the general department of APL. Xu was described as an “exceptional member of the Communist Party” and an “exceptional leader of the Popular Liberation Army” in a short Vetology published Monday by the State Agency Xinhua. He was the first vice-president of the Central Military Commission (CMC) not to come from land forces, a sign of the growing Beijing accent on different branches of the army while the APL continues the integration and modernization of combat. He apparently emerged unscathed by the anti-corruption campaign targeting the highest ranks of the Pleum shortly after his entry into office, which shot down his predecessors Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, both vice-presidents of the CMC. The Chinese soldiers have undergone a renewed anti-corruption purge since last year, with more than a dozen APL generals, including two former defense ministers and a member of the CMC service, Miao Hua, withdrawn or suspended from their posts. Born into a peasant family in the province of Shandong in eastern China, Xu joined the APL in 1966 at the start of the cultural revolution, a period of disturbance of a turmoil by Mao Zedong. He was an ardent defender of military modernization, helping to transform the Air Force from an addiction to the equipment exceeded into a stealthy fighters developed at the national level and into amphibian assault ships. Xu was a commander of an Air Force unit in Fuzhou, the province of Fujian, while Xi was the leader of the city's communist party in the early 1990s. It was during this period that men were close.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/top-retired-chinese-general-xu-qiliang-dies-illness-state-media-xi-jinping-5163646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos