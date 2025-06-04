



New Delhi: Turkey has played a dangerous double match. This time, not only with India but also with Russia. Ankara secretly armed Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 deadly drones, which Kyiv used to destroy at least 40 Russian fighter planes last week, even by maintaining links with the Kremlin. This military support occurred at a time when Turkey offered Russian tourists and companies a refuge by defying Western sanctions. But behind the scenes, it was also getting up to the United States and NATO. Analysts believe that drone supply was the way to win victory points with Washington, even if it meant putting a knife in Poutines. Diplomacy or drone deception? The Turkish manufacturing bayraktar has become one of the most deadly deadliest combat drones. It is elegant in the design and mortal in execution and can carry out both precision strikes and surveillance. Ukraine received 72 drones between 2019 and 2022. Turkey would have sent eight other units after the start of the war. These drones have enabled Ukraine to carry out devastating attacks in the depths of Russian territory and to damage or destroy more than 40 Russian military planes. Why is Turkey doing this? Experts suggest that real turkeys do not consist in helping Ukraine win war but pleases in the United States and NATO. As a member of NATO, Turkey is constantly facing the western pressure to cut links with Moscow. The supply of drones gave a way to appear faithful to the alliance, even by pretending to be neutral in the Russian-Ukraine war. Ironically, it was the same Türkiye who opposed Western sanctions against Russia, has kept its airspace open to Russian tourists and allowed Russian companies to move to Turkish soil. Russia feels betrayed For Moscow, the revelation of the drone is nothing less than a betrayal. Kremlin officials would have called this a stab on their backs. Russia now considers diplomatic turkey turkey as a strategic threat. President Putin, who had maintained a working relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite the geopolitical differences, would be furious with the duplicity of Ankaras. Meanwhile, Turkey is trying to position itself as a mediator in the world arena, saying that it wants peace while stopping a side in a war. Lost confidence on all fronts This last episode also damaged the turned turkey with India. New Delhi has long suspected Ankara to get back on with Pakistan in Kashmir, and this new betrayal of Russia, a close ally of Indian defense, only adds to distrust. Trying to play all the games, the Muslim world leader, Western Ally and Neutral Peace Broker, Turkey could eventually lose the confidence of all. As global tensions increase, Ankaras Balancing Act is less like diplomacy and more to deception. Despite the manifest ties with Russia, the secret support of turkeys in Ukraine exposed a major flaw line in world diplomacy. For India and Russia, this can serve as a warning that Erdogans Türkiye is no longer a reliable partner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/turkey-s-double-game-uncovered-how-ankara-betrayed-russia-while-wooing-the-west-2910841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos