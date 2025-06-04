



New Delhi: India's flyer attendance should more than double the current 24 crores at almost 50 crosses per year by 2030, which is more than the population of many countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while presenting the country's aviation success to the 81st AGM of the International Transport Association here.Modi also said that India's aviation ambitions included commercial space flights and the integration of interplanetary trips in civil aviation. Although these take time, the country is designed to make it a reality thanks to its prowess in transformation and innovation, he said. PM Modi stressed that India already had the most inclusive aviation workforce, 15% of pilots being women, three times the world average of 5%. By 2047, the number of airports will extend to 350 – there are 162 currently – while freight should go from 3.5 to 10 million metric tonnes by the end of this decade. Survey Do you think India will become a world leader in aviation by 2030? India should become $ 4 billion MRO HUB by 2030, explains PM Another potential feather in the aviation ceiling is that India becomes a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center of $ 4 billion by 2030, said PM Modi.“India should not be considered as an aviation market, but as the leader in the value chain. From design to delivery, India is an integral part of the global supply chain,” said Modi, asking the aviation ecosystem “not only to do in India but also design in India”.“We are working on a futuristic roadmap to maximize the potential of India. In 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which are now extended to 162 and will drop to 350 in 2047. We are now the third largest aviation market in the world. Our airlines have more than 2,000 new planes on order, “he said.Hosted by Indigo, the world event takes place in India after 42 years.India had 96 maintenance, repair and revision installations in 2014, which has since increased to 154. This is allocated to 100% of IED under the automatic road, reduces TPS and rationalized taxation. “India is more confident than ever,” said Modi, highlighting “great changes” that the country had seen since the last AGM IATA took place. “Today, India emerges as the world leader in the convergence of space aviation,” he said.“There are three fundamental pillars stimulating the aviation sector of India: a vast market – not just a collection of consumers but the reflection of the ambitious society of India. A demographic basin and solid talents where young innovators are pioneering breakthroughs in AI, robotics and clean energy. And finally, an open and support for the aircraft and support ecosystem. Not died, “said the PM.The Digi Yatra without seamless for paperless travel without paper has come for special praise, modifying other countries to adopt the same thing. “Digi Yatra is a secure and intelligent solution, serving as a model of inspiration for the world South.”He also talked about the work carried out in the fields of sustainable aviation fuel, green technologies and the reduction of the carbon footprint.“The new law on Indian aircraft aligns the laws on aviation with the best global practices, guaranteeing a rationalized regulatory framework, an ease of compliance and a simplified tax structure which presents an important investment opportunity for large international aeronautical companies,” he said.

