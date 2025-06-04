Elon Musk slams a great and beautiful Trump bill: “disgusting abomination”





Elon Musk again attacked the centerpiece of Donald Trump's legislative agenda, the Big Beautiful Bill Act, this time qualifying the tax and expenditure package a “disgusting abomination”.

Meanwhile, additional criticisms are led by the legislation of the GOP legislators, including the one who voted for this, the representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Musk wrote on X Tuesday: “I am sorry, but I can no longer bear it. This discharge bill of the massive, scandalous and full of pork is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for that: you know that you have done it. You know.”

“This will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to 2.5 billions of dollars (!!!) and will overcome citizens in America with an carefree debt overwhelmingly.”

During today's White House briefing, Peter DOOCY from Fox News read part of Musk's comment. DOOCY asked the press secretary KAROLINE LEAVITT, “how crazy you think of President Trump will be crazy [about Trump’s comments]? “”

She replied: “Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill. This does not change the president's opinion. It is a big bill and he sticks to it.”

Musk appeared with Trump in the Oval Office last week as Adieu while the billionaire finished his official government service leading the so-called government's efficiency effort to reduce the workforce of the federal government.

The Big Beautiful Bill Act adopted the room in one vote last month. The bill would extend and carry out permanent Trump income tax cuts, while expanding expenses in border defense and security. The Democrats were united in their opposition, because it would make MEDICAIDS, clean energy and other social programs. The Tax Foundation estimated that it would add up to $ 2.6 billions to the federal deficit in the next decade. Other analyzes put the figure even higher.

The Senate takes the bill this month. Critics of the GOP, such as Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), said that they could not support the bill due to the increase in the deficit.

Meanwhile, Greene wrote on X that she would have voted against the bill if it had known that the bill includes a provision which prevents states from adopting their own regulations on AI during the next decade.

She wrote: “Full Transparency, I did not know this section on pages 278-279 of the OBB which undresses the right to make laws or to regulate AI for 10 years. I am categorically opposed to this and that it is a violation of the rights of the state and I would have voted no if I knew it was there. To be eliminated in the Senate.

The provision, however, had drawn the attention of some to the Senate. During a hearing on the NO Act, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said last month that she would oppose the Senate of the Legislation Senate.

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to Greene. “You have a job. For.

