Northeast floods: PM Modi speaks to Assam, CMS of Sikkim, Governor of Manipur; Aid like the affected lakhs, the ravaged houses





Northeast floods: The floods of Assam, Sikkim and Manipur have seriously affected Lakhs of people in several districts, the houses ravaged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after talking with the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Governor of Manipur Ajay Bhalla, provided full support and assistance. Not time ago, Prime Minister Honible Shri @narendramod Ji called me to find out about the current flood situation in Assam. I informed him of the way in which continuous precipitation in ASSAM and the adjacent states led to floods and had an impact on many lives, Sarma posted on X. He added, I also informed him of the business rescue operation by the government of the State. The honest PM expressed concern and has full support from the central government for our help and rehabilitation efforts. Recognizing for his advice and unwavering support to the inhabitants of Assam. The Sikkim CM Tamang tweeted, the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramod Ji, on behalf of the inhabitants of Sikkim, I extend my warmest gratitude for your kind concern and your support concerning the landslide and the situation of the floods in the state. Our state administration remains fully determined to manage the situation and provide all the necessary help for affected people. Thank you again for your kind concern, sir. The number of deaths in ASSAM of floods and landslides reached 11, 6 people losing their lives due to floods and 5 others due to landslides, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). In the past 24 hours, another person drowned in flood waters and two others lacked it. The drowning occurred in the district of Hojai, while the missing people come from the districts of Hailakandi and Dibrugarh, Years reported. ASSAM floods: affected districts More than 5.15 Lakh people of 22 districts were affected by the deluge, including 254 villages of 65 cirsle incomes in 22 state districts: Hailakandi, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Morigaon, Cachar, Majuli, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dima-Hasao and Sivasagar. Sribhumi continues to be the most affected district, with more than 194,000 people affected by flood waters. Other seriously affected districts include Cachar (77,961 people), Nagaon (67,880), Lakhimpur (47,127), Hailakandi (30,234), Dibrugarh (20,179) and Tinsukie (19,289). Also read | In photos | Strong rains, floods, landslides bring the northeast states to stop About 185,000 people looked for refuge in 322 rescue camps and distribution centers established by the district administrations of the areas affected by inflictable. Manipur floods: 56,516,174 affected The sudden floods caused by overflowing rivers and raped embankments had an impact on 56,000 people in Manipur. An official statement said that 10,477 houses were ravaged and 56,516,174 people were affected by the floods, PTI reported. On Monday, a person disappeared after being swept away by a river in the Imphal East district, while 2,913 people were evacuated from the affected areas. Several Imphal zones, the state capital, as well as several parts of the Imphal East district, were flooded following the violation of the embankments by a swollen river in Khurai, Hengang and Checkon. Sikkim floods: 3 army staff are dead; 6 missing soldiers The landslide took place at 7 p.m. Sunday near Lachen Town in the Mangan district, launched by strong precipitation in the region, said the official. Three members of the staff of the army lost their lives and six soldiers remain missing after a landslide hit a military camp in Chhaten, a defense official said on Monday on Monday. Pti reported. “A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous precipitation in the region, causing the death of three fighters, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, launches Naik Munish Thakur, and carry Abhishek Lakhada”, the manager mentioned in a declaration, adding, the rescue teams work on the point of justice in the conditions of default Disappeared. Also read | 3 Army staff killed, 6 missing while the landslide hit the military camp in Sikkim At least 57 rescue camps were created for those affected, mainly in the Imphal East district, the most affected area of ​​the state. Over the past five days, the state has experienced 93 landslides. In addition, according to the DGP Akshay Sachdeva, 1,678 tourists blocked in northern Sikkims Lachung and Chungthang due to landslides triggered by the rain have been evacuated, while more than 100 others remain blocked in Lachen. (With the entries of the Ani and PTI agencies)

