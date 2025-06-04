Social stage of Trump Truth towards the launch of Bitcoin ETF with a new NYSE ranking





Anna Barclay | Getty images

President Donald Trump's social social platform has come closer to a Bitcoin negotiated fund at the disposal of everyday investors.

Nyse Arca, the electronic branch of the New York Stock Exchange which manages most ETF exchanges, deposited on Tuesday to list a Bitcoin fund linked to the president's media company, the last sign of Trump's extensial thrust in the world of cryptography. Known as form 19b-4, the deposit is required before regulators can decide to allow the fund to get started and negotiate on an American scholarship.

Called Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, the fund is designed to follow the price of bitcoin and offer a simpler way for investors to win an exhibition without keeping the asset directly. The file follows a partnership announced between Trump Media and Crypto.com in March to put on the market a series of digital asset products later this year, pending regulatory approval.

These planned offers include baskets of cryptocurrencies, such as the native Cronos token of Bitcoin and Crypto.com, combined with traditional titles. The products will be marked under Trump Media and made available to global investors via the main brokerage platforms and the Crypto.com application, which serves more than 140 million users worldwide.

Since the launch of January 2024 of the ETF Bitcoin Spot, the market has inflated to more than $ 130 billion in total assets. Ishares Bitcoin Trust of Blackrock explains the part of the lion, with nearly $ 69 billion in assets, making it the largest digital active manager in the world.

Trump is the majority owner of the parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group, which has carried out a series of admitted crypto movements in recent months, products for putting digital products into service to unveil a Bitcoin cash plan of $ 2.5 billion last week in Las Vegas. If it is approved, the ETF would represent one of the most politically linked entries on the booming market of Bitcoin funds.

