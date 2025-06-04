The explosive allegations of Imran Khan on the incarceration of Bushra Bibi





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that when Marshal Pakistani field Asim Munnir had been withdrawn from his DG ISI post, he asked for the revenge of Bushra Bibi, Khan's first wife.

In an article on X, Khan said that the “vindictive nature” of Munir was behind “the unjust incarceration of 14 months” by Bushra Bibi. Fusifying with a inhuman treatment in prison, Imran Khan also said that even in the dictatorship periods in Pakistan, “personal revenge” of such a level against someone has not been seen.

“As Prime Minister, when I withdrew General Asim provided from the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue. Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement with such cases and would not meet him. In prison, “he wrote on X.

Khan also accused that, on the orders of providing, he was not allowed to meet Bushra Bibi despite a meeting scheduled for June 1. Callage Bushra Bibi of “hamemation without political involvement”, Imran Khan said that no evidence had been given to date on allegations against Bushra Bibi.

“She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has never been presented, and she is arrested in one false case after the other. She is a private citizen, a housewife without political involvement. I was not even allowed to meet her in the last four weeks.” “According to prison regulations, I had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, in total violation of court orders,” said Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf Supremo, who has been in prison for almost two years in several cases.

Khan also called into question the judiciary of his country declaring that “he has never been as shameful as today” and that he is “accomplice”. “In the past, there was the judge to be provided, whose unjust decisions have earned him the world's notoriety. Today, the Qazi Faez Isa judge follows the same traces. The entire judicial system seems accomplice, not motivated by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges,” said the former Prime Minister.

To the conviction of 11 supporters of his PTI party, including a legislator for a violent protest in Islamabad on May 9, 2023, Imran Khan said that “the only goal that it was” to eliminate the greatest political force in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf “.

“As part of this premeditated plan, me and several of my leaders and workers of the party were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate was cheekyly stolen and corrupt individuals – Sharifs and Zardaris – were imposed on the nation,” he added.

