



The Prime Minister of Newsex Pakistan, Imran Khan, made shocking complaints against the chief of the army Asim Munnir, “turned against my wife after … They try to crush us forcefully and lies,” he said. The former Pakistani-prime minister Imran Khan makes shocking complaints against the chief of the army Asim Murnir, says: “Turned against my wife after …”

The former Prime Minister of Pakistans, Imran Khan, who is currently behind bars, made strong accusations against the army chief, General Asim Munnir. He said that Mining uses his power to take revenge on Khans' wife, Bushra Bibi, by unjustly targeting her. In a recent message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Khan said that when he was Prime Minister, he had withdrawn the general of his post as head of the Pakistan spy agency, the ISI. After that, said Khan, Munir tried to reach out to Bushra Bibi through other people to talk about the issue. However, Bushra refused, saying that she had nothing to do with government issues and would not meet him.

Khan thinks that this rejection has led to holding a grudge, which, according to him, is the reason for the severe treatment of Bushra Bibis and his imprisonment of 14 months. Khan added that his prison time was extremely difficult and unfair.

He expressed a deep concern about his sufferings, saying that what my wife goes through has never happened before even in the worst Pakistan moments under the military regime. He also pointed out that she had been arrested in several cases without any real evidence. It is not involved in politics. She is a housewife. And yet, she is punished as if she had committed a serious crime, he wrote. Khan also mentioned that he has not been authorized to see her for over a month.

Imran Khan said the prison authorities refused to let him meet his wife, Bushra Bibi on June 1, even if a court had approved the visit. He described the refusal as a clear violation of prison rules and fundamental legal rights.

He also mentioned the violent events of May 9, 2023, when attacks against military buildings took place. Khan insisted once again that these incidents were part of what he calls the London plan a plot, according to him, designed to break his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), which, according to him, has the greatest public support in the country.

Khan said that this plan had led to his arrest and imprisonment of many PTI managers and workers without regular procedure. He accused the alliance to power, in particular the PML-N, of stealing the vote of the peoples and of putting power back to what he called the corrupt dynasties like the Shariffs and Zardaris.

Describing the actions of governments as a fascist, he said that members and supporters of the PTI faced false accusations, violent repression and even shots. They try to crush us with force and lies, he said.

Imran Khan has also accused Pakistanal anti-terrorist courts and judges of playing a role in silencing its party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI). He said that, despite several requests, the courts had not requested or examined video surveillance from May 9, 2023, the images which, according to him, could prove his innocence. No judge has shown only courage requires this sequence or give a decision based on facts. Our people are punished without any real evidence and without fair trial, he said.

Khan called for the creation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and the death of pro-democracy demonstrators during the demonstrations of November 26, 2024. He criticized the judiciary under the leadership of the chief Qazi Faez Isa, saying that he had failed the nation.

This is the lowest point for our judicial system, said Khan. In the past, the Munnir judge has become sadly famous for having folded the law. Today, judge Qazi Faez Isa does the same. The courts no longer seem interested in JusticeTheyre trying simply to protect their own power and their posts.

