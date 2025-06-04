Musk slap of the Trump bill to Trump while the GOP senators arise to respect the deadline of July 4





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, wants his “large and magnificent” fiscal attenuation factor and discounts of expenses on his desk to be promulgated by July 4, and he pushes the Senate slow to get there as soon as possible.

Trump met the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, in the White House at the beginning of this week and composed senators for individual cats, using both the carrot and sticks to grow, badger and encourage them to act. But it is still a long road to come for the package of more than 1,000 pages.

“His question for me was: how do you think the bill will go to the Senate?” Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., Said about his call with Trump. “Do you think there will be problems?”

Watch: Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trumps' budget and GOP support for cuts

It is a potentially tumultuous three -week sprint for senators preparing to put their own imprint on the massive republican package which released the room at the end of last month by a single vote. Senators have gathered for weeks behind closed doors, including returning to Washington on Monday evening, to revise the package before what should be an equally close vote in the Senate.

“Passing Big and Beautiful Bill is a historic opportunity to change our country,” Trump posted on social networks. He urged them on Monday “working as quickly as possible to bring this invoice to my office before July 4”.

But Trump's ally, billionaire Elon Musk, castigated the package and those who voted for it. “This massive, scandalous and pork bill is a disgusting abomination,” displayed Musk on its X site, because some legislators have expressed reserves on details. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you have done it badly. You know.”

Thune, like the president of the Mike Johnson room, has little voice to lose the thin majority of the Senate GOP with 53 places. Democrats lead a total political assault on GOP's proposals to reduce Medicaid, food coupons and green energy investments to help pay more than 4.5 billions of dollars in tax reductions with numerous legislative legislators in the noisy town hall at home.

“It would be good if we could have everyone on board to do so, but you know, individual members will mark their positions,” said Thune on Tuesday.

“But in the end, we have to succeed. Failure is not an option.”

President Johnson described severe Musk criticism of the “very disappointing” bill.

“With all the respect I owe you,” said Johnson, who said he spoke with Musk for more than 20 minutes, “my friend Elon is terribly wrong with the only big bill.”

Basically, the package aims to extend the tax discounts approved in 2017, during Trump's first mandate in the White House, and to add new presidents on which the presidents campaigned, in particular no tax on advice and others. It also includes a massive accumulation of $ 350 billion for border security, deportations and national security.

To defray the tax revenue lost to the government and avoid relying on the debt burden of $ 36 billions of the country, the Republicans want to reduce federal spending by imposing work requirements for certain Americans who rely on government security services. Estimates are 8.6 million people would no longer have health care and nearly 4 million people would lose the advantages of the additional nutrition aid program called SNAP.

The package would also increase the country's debt limit by $ 4 billions to allow more loans to pay the bills.

The Senate Democrat Chief Chuck Schumer said that Trump's bill “was ugly to his heart.”

Schumer said on Tuesday that senators should listen to Musk. “Behind smoke and mirrors is a cruel and draconian truth: tax lightening for ultra-rich paid by avoiding health care for millions of Americans,” said New York senator.

The non -partisan congress budget office should soon provide a global analysis of the impact of the government's balance sheet. But the Republicans are ready to explode these conclusions of the Congress scorekeeper as imperfect.

Trump Tuesday went to more difficult tactics, making fun of republican canned senators to get on board. The president threw the Kentucky senator, Rand Paul, the Faucon Libertarian deficit which has made the government 'career. Paul wants to increase $ 4,000 billion in the debt ceiling package outside the bill.

“Rand votes not on everything, but has never had practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!).” Trump posted.

Paul seemed imperturbable. “I like the president, I supported the president,” said the senator. “But I cannot in all good conscience abandon all the principles that I represent and all the principles on which I have been elected.”

The deadline for July 4 is not only ambitious for the president, but it is almost compulsory for the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who warned the Congress that the nation would lack money to pay its bills if the debt ceiling, now at 36 billions of dollars, is not lifted in mid-July or early August to allow more loan. Bessent also met behind closed doors with the senators and the management of the GOP.

The path to go is also a South Dakota Thune test which, like Johnson, is a new leader in the congress and among the many Republicans adjusting their own priorities with Trump's return to the White House.

Watch: Powell delivers comments while Trump pushes a budget that could add 5.1 billions of dollars of debt

While Johnson warned against the massive changes of the package, Thune faces requests from her senators for adjustments.

To make most of the permanent tax reductions, in particular corporate tax reductions which are the priorities of the Senate, senators can shave some of the new tax alternatives offered by Trump on car loans or overtime, which are policies less appreciated by certain senators.

There are also discussions on the modification of the $ 40,000 ceiling that the Chamber proposed for national and local deductions, known as SAL, which are important for legislators in New York, California and other states, but less among the Senators of the GOP.

“We have all these discussions,” said senator Thom Tillis, RN.C., another key voice of the debate. Hawley is part of a group of senators, including the Maine Susan Collins senator and the Alaska Lisa Murkowski senator, who have raised concerns about Medicaid changes that could start health insurance.

A potential copaie of up to $ 35 for Medicaid services which was part of the house package, as well as the termination of a supplier tax on which many states count to help finance rural hospitals, have also raised concerns.

“The best way not to be accused of cutting Medicaid is not to cut Medicaid,” said Hawley.

Collins said she was examining the details.

There is also a provision in the Chamber which would allow the auction of the bandwidth of the spectrum to which some senators oppose.

The journalists of the Associated Press Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Matt Brown, Joey Cappelletti, Michelle L. Price, Josh Boak and Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

