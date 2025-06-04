Catch Jokowi and Lower Gibran





The events of the popular action movement against injustice (Gaum-K) of West Java held in Dago Bandung on June 3, 2025 were quite widespread. Hundreds of participants who attended Bekasi, Tasikmalaya, Bogor, Ciami, Bandung and other regions represent retired circles, Ulama, academics, defenders, mothers, students and activists. There are guests from Surabaya and Medan. National personalities also attended the event eager for “Halo-Halo Bandung”. The main agenda was the first, support for retired declarations on May 17 in Jakarta and secondly, support for the investigation into the alleged fake diploma of Joko Widodo. The two different declarations were delivered in two different sessions. Dr. Ir. H. Memet the judge reads a declaration of support for retirement retirees, while for the investigation into the diploma of Joko Widodo read by the IR. H. Tito Roesbandi, MM. Participants in order. The trace officers of the high current retirees such as the lieutenant-general Suharto, the Marshal Hanafie Asnan, the Admiral Slamet Suppanto, the major-general Soenarko, the general of Brigadier Hidayat Punomo and others. According to the numbers, there was Dr. Roy Suryo, Dr. Rimmon, Dr. Tifa Tyasuma, Kh Athian Ali Da “I LC Ma, Dindin S Malani, Sh, Prof. Dr. An. Ana Rochana, Prof. Dr. Herman Soesanto, Spog, Ahmad Khozinudin, Sh, Meidy Juniarto, Sh, Muslim Arbi, Waras and others. Eight panels retired from the return to the original Constitution of 1945, the criticism of the PIK 2 and Régang project, the dangers of the TKA, the repositioning of the police, the requests for reshuffle and the replacement of the vice-president of Gibran were the articulation of the aspirations of the general public. Retirement by rising it properly so that it deserves large support. President Prabowo should not ignore. Participants in the West Java Gaum-K event paid particular attention to discussion on point 8, namely the indictment of Gibran Rakabum Rakabum. Putera Joko Widodo is considered to be part of the KKN, constitutional handicap and democracy, vulnerable to morality, and doubtful intellect and integrity to be able to be vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia. The question of the false diploma alleged Joko Widodo was invited to be immediately finished, encouraging the spirit of the struggle for the demolition of the mystery of the thesis and the diploma of Jokowi, condemned the criminalization of academics and activists, and agreed that the headquarters of the national police immediately lead a special case to be part of the conduct of the declaration of support. The potential obstruction of justice in the Dirtipidim Bareskrim police siege is very open and must be investigated. The hiding place of the Jokowi diploma by the person concerned as a signal of fear and depression, opened by itself when it is shown by the faculty of the faculty. UGM Forestry and PSI Cadres, then it is shown without being photographed solo journalists, as well as a screen of photocopying on the screen when Dirtipidum announced the end of the survey in criminal investigation. The thesis documents and the dispersed diploma were examined by experts and allegedly strong. Jokowi threatened article 263 of the penal code (6 years), 264 of the penal code (8 years), 266 penal code (7 years) and article 68 of the Disdiknas law (6 years old) deserves to be captured and tried. The end of the investigation by Bareskrim is a controversial decision and a legal conflict. The former deputy chief of the police OEGROSENO said that the end of the investigation had violated the code of criminal procedure. The event which was coordinated by Ustad Amin Bukhory and was guided by IR activists. Syafril Sjofjan, MM BC The text runs in an ordered and living text. Full of spirit of unity and strong determination to continue to fight hard to succeed. Apply truth, honesty and justice.

Accompanied by the song “Maju Tak Taunar”, the participants echo Bandung: Catch Jokowi and Lower Gibran. *) Political and national observers Bandung, June 4, 2025

