Woman found crushed to death in the hotel room after the evening in the city center

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead by one of her friends

Chloe Haynes

An investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman continues after being crushed by a hotel wardrobe.

Chloe Haynes was in Liverpool for an evening with her work friends when we came back to find her trapped under the furniture.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save her and she was declared dead after the tragedy in September 2022.

It is believed that the wardrobe inside his room at the Adelphi hotel in downtown Liverpool had crushed his trachea.

And an investigation into what happened remains open almost three years later, The Liverpool Echo reports.

After his death, three men were arrested for suspicion of murder but released without accusation when the police concluded that death was accidental.

And in the months that followed, an investigation was launched by the Department of Environmental Health of the Liverpool Council, sources saying that a criminal prosecution has remained an option.

When approached for an update of the investigation and whether or not criminal prosecution remains a possibility, the council said that the investigation was underway and that there is no time when the investigation could be concluded.

This comes after a pre-investment review in the death of Ms. Haynes was postponed after being initially listed with the Liverpool Coroner office for Thursday, June 5.

Her mother, Nicola Williams, said that at the time of her daughter's death, she is determined to find every detail of how the “little and beautiful” girl she nicknamed “Birdy” died so strangely.

Chloé, who had a twin brother and three other brothers and sisters, had traveled to Liverpool from the Hafan y dead holiday park in Pwllheli, north of Wales, where she worked, for an evening.

She shared a room at the City Center hotel with her colleague who found her body and raised the alarm.

Miss Williams, from Wrexham, said: “Chloé left Pwllheli around 7:40 p.m. and they went to Adelphi, there was a kind of engagement party or something.

“At midnight, she had drank gunshots and so on and she was a little drunk, so her friend brought her back to the hotel to sleep, then he returned.

“It seems that she is mounted from the confused bed, not knowing where she is, and she opened the door of the wardrobe maybe it's the toilet or the door to get out of the room.

“It was an old and heavy wardrobe and fell on her and crushed her trachea.”

Miss Williams said Chloé's friend had returned to the room in the early hours of the morning and found her.

She said he had shouted to get help and that two men other pieces came to lift the wardrobe of Chloé but it was too late to save her life

These three men were initially questioned about the death of Chloé by the police.

One of the men, Wayne Kenny of Bootle, said he was amazed to be arrested for suspicion of murder after trying to perform the RCR on Chloé.

He added at the time: “I thought I could be accused for something I did not make, could they make a mistake? To think that for 10 hours was a difficult job.”

Speaking of Chloé, Miss Williams said: “She loved animals. She had a little dog called Archie, she was obsessed with. There are so many photos of them together.

“My little nickname for her was Birdy. She was so small and small and when she ate, she was like a little bird. She was calm, she was someone who was not talking unless it should say.

“But in the past 12 months, she came out of her shell. She gained confidence and she had a large circle of friends. She was kind and attentive and she seemed to connect with cheerful men and that is how she met the friend with whom she went to Liverpool.”

After Chloes Death, the Liverpool council carried out ad hoc checks on the scene and, on September 22, issued banks in Britannia hotels concerning the security of the cabinets found in the Chloes room.

Spot checks have also found problems with the hotel windows. Although they are not required by law, when window restructures are in place to prevent falls, they must be kept in good condition.

Britannia called on opinions concerning the security of the cabinets and the council agreed to drop them after seeing evidence that work had been carried out to make them safe.

The company abandoned its call against the advice concerning Windows and this was confirmed.