The Ministry of Justice accuses the man of California of threatening to kill Trump on Facebook





Federal prosecutors charged a man in southern California for allegedly threatened to kill President Trump on Facebook after last year's elections.

The man – identified as 73 years, Thomas Eugene, of the County of San Bernardino – was charged last week for three threat leaders against an elected president, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday in a press release.

An undeveloped indictment lists a series of messages on angry Facebook that Streval would have written about Mr. Trump before and after the elections – some of which expressed the desire for him to be murdered.

The accusations are focused on three messages that would have been written in November, said the Ministry of Justice.

Streaveal was arrested on Monday and pleaded not guilty when he charges on Tuesday. He was sentenced to $ 10,000 liberation, the Ministry of Justice said in his statement.

The secret services are investigating the issue. Streval lawyers have not been inscribed in a database of the Federal Court.

“This accused is accused of having threatened the life of our president – a man who has already survived two disturbed attempts over his life,” said Prosecutor General Pam Bondi in a statement.

Trump faced two assassination attempts in last year's elections. A shooter struck Mr. Trump in the ear of a butler in Pennsylvania, the rally in July, and a man was accused of trying to assassinate the candidate then president of his Florida Golf Club in September.

If it is convicted, the maximum sentence for having threatened the president or president -elected president is five years – although decisions to determinate the sentence are taken by the judges, and it is not uncommon for federal criminal defendants to receive less than the maximum.

In recent years, the Ministry of Justice has regularly brought charges for threats to Trump, former President Joe Biden and other senior officials. Threats against civil servants – from Congress members to judges and prosecutors – are also increasing, according to the authorities.

On Monday, a Romanian man pleaded guilty of having directed a ring that targeted dozens of members of the congress and a former president with bomb threats and “cutting” calls – in which a person makes a false police report in order to draw a massive police reaction.

More CBS News

Joe walsh

Joe Walsh is editor -in -chief of Digital Politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered Breaking News news for Forbes and local news in Boston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/california-man-charged-threaten-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos