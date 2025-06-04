Asim Munnir imprisoned my wife Bushra Bibi out of spite, says Imran Khan





Behind bars, Imran Khan has launched some of his most scathing accusations to date against Pakistan military leaders. In a public position on Monday, the former Prime Minister said that the head of the general army Asim Munnir used his power to take revenge on the wife of Khans, Bushra Bibi, after a personal fall.

Khan said that the quarrel dates back to his mandate in power, when he withdrew providing the role of the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence Services (ISI). According to Khan, Munnir then sought to contact Bibi via rear channels.

As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim provided from the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue. Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that it had no involvement in such cases and would not meet it, Khan wrote on X. He alleged that Munirs Vindictive Nature led directly to his imprisonment. Appalling. Live Eventsit is general asim munirs vindictive nature which is behind Bushra bibis unjust incarceration of 14 months and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison, he wrote. She is private, a housewife without political involvement.

Khan also said that he was refused in contact with her for more than four weeks, including a visit approved by the court scheduled for June 1.

According to the prison regulations, I had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, in total violation of the court orders, he wrote.

London Resurfacekhan's plan allegations did not stop with accusations against the army. He repeated the claims that violent protests on May 9, 2023 were part of a broader plan to eliminate his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

The way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented. Even during the darkest periods of the dictatorship, such a thing has never happened, Khan said.

He said that the disorders and subsequent repression were part of the so-called London plan.

As part of this premeditated plan, me and several of my party leaders and workers were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate has been trivially stolen, and corrupt Sharifs and Zardaris individuals have been imposed on the nation, he said.

He accused the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) of resorting to fascist tactics, including violence and the manufacture of criminal affairs against PTI members.

Khan directed a strong criticism against the Pakistani judicial power, accusing him of being politically compromised and of not acting with impartially. He said the judges refused to examine video surveillance images of May 9, which could potentially exempt PTI workers.

Despite repeated requests, they refuse to invoke or examine the video surveillance images stolen from May 9, 2023. No judge has the courage to demand these bands and deliver a verdict based on evidence. We are innocent. Our people are condemned without evidence and without right to a fair trial, said Khan.

He called for a judicial commission to investigate the death of unarmed demonstrators during demonstrations on May 9 and 26.

In his article, Khan has linked the current performance of judicials with controversial figures spent in the legal history of Pakistans.

The judiciary in Pakistan has never been as shameful as today. In the past, there was the judge of being, whose unjust decisions have earned him a worldwide notoriety. Today, judge Qazi Faez Isa follows the same traces, he wrote.

The entire judicial system seems accomplice, motivated not by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges.

The backdrop of Khans' remarks is a one -year repression on the PTI. On May 9, 2023, demonstrations broke out after Khans' arrest. The demonstrators damaged military facilities and government property. The authorities responded with mass arrests and prosecution.

Last week, a Pakistani court sentenced 11 supporters of the PTI, including a legislator in office for their involvement in Islamabad demonstrations. They were accused of incitement to violence and vandalism.

Khans Post, who coincides with the growing international attention on the Pakistans Human Rights Record, is the last in a series of public calls while he continues to face multiple legal battles. Despite his imprisonment, Khan maintains that the accusations are politically motivated.

(With PTI entries)

