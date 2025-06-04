Overcrowded intervention in the Jokowi diploma case, what is it?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – A classmate by former president Joko Widodo of 6 Solo State High School has taken action in the trial of the Jokowi diploma case At the solo district court on Monday June 2, 2025.

The intervention trial was also made by the team Reject the false diploma in unhappy affairs (UGM knitting) at the Sleman district court, DIY, May 22, 2025, when he tried a trial of Makassar Komardin against the management of the UGM and the professor of Jokowi supervisor concerning the noise due to the question of the false diploma.

The UGM TRICK team also filed a complaint at the solo district court against Jokowi, UGM and SMAN 6 for the alleged false diploma of the former mayor of Solo.

So what is the intervention combination? Cited on the page HukumonlineIntervention (intervention trial) is a legal mechanism when a third party which feels an interest linked to the current civil affair can participate in the trial.

This intervention can occur because the third party believes that its rights are disrupted or wish to protect their interests in the case. The continuation of intervention can be filed voluntarily by third parties (intervention) or at the request of one of the parties in this area (Backup joint).

In the case at the solo district court, the intervention trial filed by the alumni of the solo class of Sma Negeri 6 who felt disturbed by the trial against their Alma Mater.

“As a former student of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta (Solo) has a sense of love, a sense of responsibility for the good name of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta (Solo) and at the same time a legal product of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta, in the form of a diploma which is the subject of the applicant's lawsuit, said the lawyer of the Alunn of Solo 6.

Wahyu also said that Jokowi's classmate had a legal interest and felt disadvantaged by the Muhammad Taufiq trial which was on behalf of the UGM Trip. He said the intervention applicant voluntarily joined the accused.

“Based on these reasons, the petitioner asked the president of the Assembly to want to grant a request,” he said.

After reading the intervention trial, the panel of judges will make the provisional decision to be accepted or rejected by the intervention trial.

But before that, the panel of judges asked the applicant and the defendant to respond to the intervention request. Intervention decision session Scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025. The trial for the intervention before the Sleman district court The coordinator of the UGM TIPI team, Mr. Taufiq at the hearing at the district court of Sleman, on May 22, said that his visit to the trial was to coordinate and provide support for the applicant due to an objective with a trial he had brought in the solo district court.

“Brother Komardin said that this trial was a legal step to transparently open up to the public who was noisy on Jokowi's false diploma, this trial had the same vision as the trial that was published for the first time by the UGM Tipu team in the Surakarta City district court,” said Taufiq.

Taufiq added, with the growing trial concerning the alleged false false of the Jokowi diploma has become the response to the disorders of the public which was confused, it must therefore be determined with evidence in court.

In a trial following Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the parties sent the attitude of the intervention trial. The applicant said he could receive intervention due to a single objective.

While the legal adviser of the Chancellor of the UGM, the vice-chancellor, dean and head of the Faculty of the Forestry Library of the UGM, said that he had rejected a third part intervention request.

“For the reason and the consideration of two things, namely not to respond to formal qualifications and material qualifications,” said Ariyanto, a lawyer of UGM, as cited Coil.

Chief Judge Cahyono said the provisional decision would be made at the next June session.

