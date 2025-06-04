



June 3, 2025, 18:01 pm Hae

By Victor Brand

President Donald Trump was photographed while leaving Air Force One on Friday evening. It is not unusual for the head of the free world, one of the most photographed human beings of the last decade. But because of the way Trump was holding his phone, his wallpaper of the lock screen was also captured (alongside what seemed to be an SMS of Ally Roger Stone). In the image, Trump can be seen pointing on the lens of the camera in a pose that vaguely recalls Uncle Sam on a recruitment poster of the Second World War. This is a strange choice in some ways and in other things the image you might expect.

Donald Trump keeps his phone at a base Andrews in Maryland on May 30, 2025.saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images File

The online commentariat has naturally relied on the psychology of the armchairs, citing this piece of conservation of the photo as more evidence of Trumps narcissism. Trump, after all, has five children and 11 grandchildren, and his current wife is an old model whose one could be presented in this niche by the family patriarch.

Maybe. But we can unpack this image a little more.

Demonstrating an unusual consistency, the background image on the phone seems to be the same locking screen image at least 2023, when, notes Gizmodo, it was spotted in a Trump video in a golf cart. When the locking screen resurfaced in 2024, Gizmodo dug in the background (so to speak) from this particular photo, dating from July 19, 2019, from the strongest of the Trumps families separation policy for migrants, which forcefully separated the children of their parents on the border. So maybe the president is just sentimental.

Trump outside the White House in 2019. Somodevilla / Getty chip file file

Then there is how the advantages really use his phone.

The Atlantic published a disturbing report on Trumps's telephone habits on Monday, which extend far beyond its habit of Gob hiding place to answer calls from unlisted numbers like its 1987. Trump likes to call people. He likes to be called, the Atlantic reports. The unknown figures are delivered with a thrill related to put a part in a gomball machine and while waiting to see which flavor is deploying.

The article does not mention whether the president has received random calls from people pretending to be tax specialists. But we know that Trump was fooled by an imitator from Piers Morgan in 2020 and before that in 2018 by an actor pretending to be Senator Bob Menendez. And the whole debacle becomes a little more exciting when you consider that someone pretended to be the chief of staff to the White House Susie Wiles.

The Atlantic continues to develop the many other ways whose use of the telephone could potentially present security vulnerabilities (white houses that Steven Cheung refused to discuss or disclose security measures concerning the president, in particular at the Atlantic.)

That's, whatever happens, a septuagenarian who loves his devices. Excessive use of social media literally establishes recordings. The Washington Post recently completed its fire rate to 2,262 positions in the last 132 days. They include his republication of the heartbreaking affirmation that former president Joe Biden was executed and was replaced by a doppelgnger (biological or robotic nature) in 2020.

The White House told the post that President Trump is the most transparent president in history and met the American people where they are. But that would seem to confuse noise with transparency. Indeed, the enthusiasm of the assets for his phone seems to push him more and more online and further from more reliable sources of information, such as his intelligence briefings.

The post notes that a team of people entirely helps to produce social media prevails over social media. If one of them cannot remove his phone from his hand, they may show him how to change his locking screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/trump-phone-lock-screen-photo-rcna210712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos