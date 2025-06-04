Imran Khan alleges that the Mining Army has targeted his wife Bushra Bibi for personal revenge





Last update: June 04, 2025, 11:30 am Ist

Khan, who has been in prison since mid-2023 in connection with several cases, allegedly alleged that his treatment of the tealoire in prison was unprecedented.

Imran Khan also alleged that his repeated requests to answer his wife were refused. (Image: Reuters / AFP)

The former Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned, Imran Khan, accused the head of the army Asim is having to target his wife, Bushra Bibi, of the personal vendetta after being removed from his functions of the head of the ISI during Khans' mandate.

As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim with the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue, “Khan said in a position on X on Monday.

Bushra Bibi categorically declined, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet it. He is general Asim Munirs Nature Vindictive who is behind Bushra Bibis Unjust incarceration of 14 months and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison. “”

Khan, who has been in prison since mid-2023 in connection with several cases, allegedly alleged that his treatment of the tealoire in prison was unprecedented. The way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented. Even during the darkest dictatorship periods, such a thing has never happened, “he said. She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has ever been presented, and it is arrested in one false case after the other.”

The appellant a private citizen and a housewife without political involvement, Khan said that he had not been authorized to meet her in the past four weeks. According to the prison regulations, I had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, in total violation of the court orders, “he said.

He also linked the events of May 9, 2023 when military facilities were attacked during the demonstrations following his arrest to what he called a London plan. “The only goal was to eliminate the greatest political force of the Pakistans, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf,” said Khan.

As part of this premeditated plan, me and several of my party leaders and workers were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate has been trivially stolen, and corrupt Sharifs and Zardaris individuals have been imposed on the nation, “he said, accusing the power to unleash the incessant fascist oppression.”

The head of the PTI also allegedly alleged a judicial complicity in the repression against his party. Despite repeated requests, they refuse to invoke or examine the video surveillance images stolen from May 9, 2023, our people were condemned without evidence and without the right to a fair trial. “”

Khan called for a judicial commission to investigate what he described as the massacres “May 9 and November 26, 2024, and criticized the judiciary of Pakistans as being motivated not by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges”.

Abhro Banerjee

Covering daily national and international news in the past nine years through printing and digital. Associated with News18.com as a chief deputy support since 2022, covering countless large and small events, including … Read more

Covering daily national and international news in the past nine years through printing and digital. Associated with News18.com as a chief deputy support since 2022, covering countless large and small events, including … Read more

Published for the first time: News World Imran Khan alleges that the military chief, Munnir, targeted his wife Bushra Bibi for personal revenge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/imran-khan-alleges-army-chief-munir-targeted-wife-bushra-bibi-for-personal-vengeance-9367698.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos