Elon Musk lights Trump and exploded scandalous and filled with pork





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Elon Musk seems to have turned against President Donald Trump by exploding his great bill as a scandal and disgusted pork abomination.

The denunciation occurs only a few days after the magnate came out of the White House.

I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore. This bill on the spending of the massive, scandalous and pork congress is a disgusting abomination, published Musk on X Tuesday. Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong. You know it.

The billionaire has taken a much stronger tone than his previous criticism of the expense bill now that he left Washington, DC

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was questioned about musks during a briefing.

The president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill, that does not change the opinion of the presidents, said Leavitt. It's a big nice bill and he sticks to it.

Open image in the gallery

Elon Musk was unleashed at Trumps Bill of expense in a post strongly written on X. (@ elonmusk / x)

The bill, which will add a huge 3.8 billions of dollars to the country's debt over the next 10 years, is currently going through the Senate while Trump hides against the Republican senators who criticized it.

Musk previously declared that the bill is undergoing the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government.

I was disappointed to see the massive expenditure bill frankly, which increases the budget deficit, does not decrease it and undermines the work that the Doge team does, said Musk this weekend.

I think that a bill can be great or that it can be beautiful, said Musk. But I don't know if it may be both. My personal opinion.

Open image in the gallery

The billionaire has taken a much stronger tone than his previous criticism of the expense bill now that he left Washington, DC (Getty)

The time of Musks in the White House was limited to 130 days as a special government employee. This period expired last week. During her stay in government, Tesla's stock dropped to 71%.

Trump held a farewell press conference in the oval office on Friday to officially mark the end of the time of musks in the government, where he presented himself in Reunion with a black eye.

The president seemed to end the government's magnates at the top.

Do not forget when we announce billions of dollars of additional waste, fraud and abuse, Trump said on Friday. DOGE installed geniuses with an engineering state of mind and incredibly talented people on computers, he continued. I actually asked Elon once, what is their main thing? And they have many main things that all have to do with being intelligent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/musk-trump-big-beautiful-bill-b2762991.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos