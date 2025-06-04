Pti frustrates all peace efforts with the establishment





Islamabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, made new efforts to break the blocking between Imran Khan and the establishment, but has not yet given positive results.

Despite discussions with an important figure concerning the role of PTIs during the recent recent Pak-Indre war, Gandapur only receives PTI for standing with Pakistan and its defense forces against India, neither political relief insurance nor the softening of the position towards Imran Khan are obtained.

Sources indicate that if Gandapur has tried to use PTIS patriotic references during the Pak-India War as a bridge, the move did not work due to persistent attacks against the superior military command of Imran Khan, partisans who have left and its supporters abroad. The irony, notes the initiates, is so obvious. While some PTI figures like Gandapur and intermediaries abroad work behind the scenes to obtain a political opening for the party, its founder Imran Khan and the social media apparatus remain on the offensive. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Imran Khan launched a direct attack on the Marshal Asim Munnir. Simultaneously, PTI supporters in the United States have increased their international campaign, funding massive digital bills in New Yorks Times Square, criticizing the military and current Pakistan leaders at a time when India actively puts pressure against Pakistan on the world scene. These actions undermine the efforts of quiet diplomacy, especially that of Gandapur as well as the doctors and businessmen from Pakistan based in the United States. Now, even a gossip in the PTI has started against the American Pakistani businessman Tanweer Ahmed, who has visited Khan several times in Adiala prison in the past in the hope of filling the gap between PTI and the establishment of Pakistan.

Tanweer, addressing Geo News Murtaza Ali Shah recently, told how he frankly told Imran Khan the toxic political atmosphere to which his rhetoric had contributed. He urged the former Prime Minister to alleviate polarization for the good of the Pakistan unit. Imran Khan was worried, said Tanweer, adding that Khan did not even seem to know about the extent of the division and the false stories built outside. He said there was an agreement that reconciliation and national cohesion were essential.

However, in a bitter touch, the awareness of Tanweeers was discredited in Khans Inner Circle. According to sources, the chief of imprisoned PTI was poorly informed that Tanweer spoke against him on television, representing real businessmen as a betrayal. This perception, we think, not only a vision of the sour khans of a key sympathizer, but it will also discourage other mediators, including American Pakistani doctors who, with Tanweer, have made efforts to reduce the temperature between Khan and the establishment. With Imran Khan who does not want to stop and the Global Chapters campaign of the distribution of parties against the Marshal on the ground, there is no space for back bank efforts. A familiar source with recent developments said it: when even sincere efforts are twisted in betrayal and party leadership is not interested in restraint, which part remains for dialogue?

Lawyer Saif Ali Khan, when he was contacted, told the news that he was knowing a recent KP CM interaction with the establishment. However, he said that the chief minister, other PTI leaders and he himself made efforts for dialogue with the establishment in order to put an end to the differences between the two and to pave for an amicable political solution.

