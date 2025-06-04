Musk calls Trump's Bill “Abomination”, enhancement of the GOP criticism





Former White House advisor Elon Musk issued a stocky criticism of President Donald Trumps Tax on Tuesday and expenses, calling this a disgusting abomination while the Senate seeks to quickly go by and send it to Trumps's office before July 4.

Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong. As you know, Musk said in an article on X, the social media platform he has. He added that the package is a bill for expenditure of the massive and scandalous congression and filled with pork.

The comments marked Musks most of the public breaks with the president and landed just a few days after having officially left his role as head of the government's ministry of efficiency, an advisory office created by Trump to identify and eliminate waste through the federal government. But this is not the first time that Musk has criticized the bill. Last month, he covered Republican criticism, saying that the measure had not reduced the federal deficit and undermined his Doge's efforts.

In a separate position on Tuesday, Musk added that the bill would massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to 2.5 billions of dollars (!!!) and the burden [American] Citizens with an unbearable debt in an overwhelming way. He seemed to refer to the projections of budgetary analysts who believe that the legislation could add more than 2.5 billions of dollars in the next decade to the national deficit, which increased to 1.3 billion of dollars. Congress goes bankrupt in America, Musk wrote.

The non -partisan congress budget office also concluded that although the bill includes Medicaid cups, food coupons and other safety net programs, these discounts would be exceeded by tax reductions and other provisions planned to increase the deficit between 2.3 billion dollars and $ 5 billion over the same period.

The Chamber narrowly adopted the bill on the taxes and expenditure of the GOP last month by a single vote after weeks of tense negotiations between the White House and the Republican legislators concerned by hot air balloon deficits. The package, nicknamed by Trump as a large magnificent bill, extends its 2017 tax discounts, creates new tax alternatives on advice and overtime, and increases the federal debt ceiling by $ 4 billions of dollars.

Musk published his latest criticisms while the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, defended the bill to journalists the press point. She quickly found herself to respond to the sight of musks. The president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill, said Leavitt. This does not change the opinion of the presidents.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, also rejected Musk's criticism, which he described as “disappointing” and “surprising”. With all the respect I owe you, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the only big and beautiful bill, Johnson told journalists.

But the reconstruction of musks boosted the tax hawks in the Senate which were already uncomfortable with the scope of the legislation. Senator Mike Lee, a republican from Utah, responded directly to the musk post on Tuesday: the Senate must improve this bill. Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky republican, added: I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in public spending and we know that 5 additional debt dollars are a huge error. We can and must do better.

In the House, the representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of the few Republicans to vote against the measure in the House, also responded to Musk: he is right.

In the upper room, several Republicans of the Senate, including Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, Rick Scott de Florida and Rand Paul de Kentucky, called for deeper discounts before supporting the bill. If the Senate changes the legislation, it would be returned to the House for another vote.

The bill also includes provisions that have surprised and alarmed some of the strongest allies. The representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, posted on X that she regretted voting for the bill after having discovered a section in the section on pages 278 and 279. She says that the States of Authority to regulate artificial intelligence for a decade. I am categorically opposed to this and it is a violation of the rights of the state, she wrote. I would have voted no if I knew it was in there.

While Trump repeatedly praised Musk during his stay in the administration, reports of internal clashes and disagreements have sometimes spread to the public. Musk previously criticized Trumps' protectionist trade policies and prices, and his working time for the government met unequal results when he did not respect his goal to reduce to 2 billions of dollars in the federal budget.

