Jokowi civilian civilian trial session, UGM rejects the intervention request





Yogyakarta, kompas.com – The district court of Sleman exercised another civil trial linked to the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo, with the defendant including the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), assistant rector, dean of the faculty of forestry, chief of the library and IR. Kasmudjo. The trial which took place on Tuesday June 3, 2025 aimed to hear the response of the applicant and the defendant concerning intervention request. The trial was chaired by the president of the judges' jury, Cahyono. Read also: East Java Dénketrans secures 11 diplomas of water tanks in Sidoarjo “The parties in accordance with previous minutes today, the event was to listen to the response to the intervention request, the parties,” Cahyono said during a trial at the Sleman district court. The applicant, Komardin, said in his response that he had read and understood the request for interventions submitted by Muhammad Taufiq. “This does not bother us and approves the intervention request. Receiving participation, the applicant of the intervention which supports the applicant's legal position,” said Komardin. On the other hand, Ariyanto, the lawyer for the defendant composed of the Chancellor of the UGM, four vice-chancellors, dean of the Faculty of Forestry and the head of the library, rejected the intervention request submitted by Muhammad Taufiq. “In principle, we reject the arguments and the requests for interventions contained in the request for interventions dated May 21, 2025,” said Ariyanto. Read also: PT Tedmonnindo promises to return the diploma and the salaries of employees, former non-united employees Intervention request This was submitted on the grounds of the same interests as the applicant, linked to the level 1 diploma level of former president Joko Widodo. “The position of the petitioner as an intervening in this case, in our opinion, cannot be justified in the law of civil procedure on the grounds and the consideration of two things, namely not to respond to formal qualifications and material qualifications,” explained Arisyanto. Arissanto also asked the panel of judges to give the provisional decision. “Your Majesty The Panel of Judges is happy to give the following decision, declaring that legally rejecting the intervention request on the case 106 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN Sleman for all,” he said. A similar response was also transmitted by Zahru Arqom, lawyer for the defendant eight, ir. Kasmudjo. Read also: The Jokowi diploma is considered to be the question of coins, many things are more substantial He asked the panel of judges to declare the request for unacceptable intervention. “With this, the defendant eight asked the panel of judges to examine the 106 / PDT.G / 2025 / Sleman PN to send the provisional decision as follows, receive the defendant's response for all. Indicating the intervention request by the intervention applicant was unacceptable,” said Zahru. After listening to the applicant and defendant's response, Judge Cahyono said that the panel of judges needed time to give the provisional decision. “To give the provisional decision, the panel of judges asked for the time. We will therefore give the decision on June 10, 2025 around 10 am,” concluded Cahyono.

