Imran declares himself the chief boss of PTI – Pakistan





Islamabad: In an important decision, the founding president imprisoned from Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) Imran Khan decided to become the chief patron of the party before the planned national protest movement.

This was revealed Tuesday by the president of the PTI, the president of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan.

Speaking of media outside of Adiala prison after meeting the former Prime Minister, he said that Mr. Khan would lead the protest campaign announced by the party, prison.

He said all the instructions concerning the protest would be transmitted by the opposition chief Omar Ayub Khan.

Mr. Khan, via a shared message via his official X account (formerly Twitter), had called the public last week to prepare for a protest movement nationwide.

Gohar denies the reports that he is dismissed from his functions as presidency of the party; said Gandapur will not lead the next demonstration

The position had one day came after her sister, Aleema Khan, had proposed a concession and taking formula for her release.

Although the ex-Primeter does not have direct access to his social media account, PTI did not reveal who manages his messages.

The message, published in the name of Mr. Khans, urged the masses to prepare for a national protest movement, which will soon be launched.

Gohar's roles, Gandapur

The Gohar lawyer also rejected rumors that he was withdrawn from the post of party president.

Answering a question, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, would not lead the next demonstration, adding that different personalities would be awarded different responsibilities.

In response to a request, Barrister Gohar said he had always favored dialogue and said that PTI had not closed its doors for talks with the establishment.

When he was contacted, the head of political tanks of the PTIS, Raoof Hasan, explained that the title of the founding president gave the impression that he was retired.

As Khan Sahib must lead the demonstration, he therefore decided to become chief boss, which is a functional position. He is the boss and the post will still give an impression that Imran Khan is the boss of PTI, he said.

Without drawing up, Mr. Hasan said that after this decision, efforts would be made to keep Mr. Khan in isolation and he could face new restrictions.

Likewise, the former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, defended Mr. Khans to become the chief boss, claiming that the decision had been taken due to legal limitations, because he could not become president of the party.

To declare him a chief boss is no different to declare himself Rehbar, just as Khan Abdul Wali Khan has become Rehbar of his party. Imran Khan will give politics and management, he told Dawn.

In addition to Wali Khan, Nawaz Sharif also assumed the role of boss when he was disqualified in the management of the PML-N after his conviction.

It can be remembered that the Pakistan Electoral Commission (ECP) hears petitions contesting the third PTIS intra-party in less than two years, which was deposited in March 2024 by one of the founding members of the PTIS Akbar S. Babar and four others. The PTI arises that the ECP has no power to interfere in the internal affairs of any political party.

Raoof denies the fruits within the party

Mr. Hasan also denied information according to which Mr. Khan had decided to become the chief boss in order to save the PTI from possible disintegration, due to groupings within the party.

A gap between PTI leaders has been visible for over a year. Initially, a controversy on the appointment of the president of the Public Accounts Committee began, but it could not be settled to date.

On the other hand, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, was the head of the provincial PTI chapter, but recently, this responsibility was granted to Junaid Akbar and he was also appointed President of the PAC.

Surprisingly, Mr. Khan initially ordered Mr. Akbar to resign as president of the CAP and to focus on the provincial chapter of the parties, but then allowed him to continue to lead the most powerful parliamentary committee.

In addition, Mr. Gandapur led the demonstrations and the steps earlier, but this time, it was decided that he would not direct the demonstrations, while the conferences of Rift and Press by the ministers of KP one against the other and the Minister -in -Chief are registered.

Posted in Dawn, June 4, 2025

