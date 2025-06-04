Elon Musk slams Trump's expenditure bill: “a disgusting abomination”





A serious rift apparently broke out between Elon Musk and President Trump about the massive public spending bill that the president urged the congress to adopt.

Musk, who donated nearly $ 275 million to Trump's electoral campaign in 2024, published on Tuesday on X an unambiguous denunciation of the bill, which is called the great and magnificent bill of 2025.

“I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore. This bill for spending on massive and scandalous congression and full of pork is a disgusting abomination,” wrote Musk. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you have done it badly. You know.” The technology magnate wrote that the bill “would massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit” and that “the congress goes bankrupt in America”.

Musk, the richest person in the world, also published a warning that voters “dismissed all politicians who betrayed the American people” in the mid-term elections in 2026.

The bill, in its current form, would add 3.1 billions of dollars to the American debt, including the interests during the next decade, according to the non -partisan committee for a responsible federal budget.

On May 28, Musk announced that he was putting an end to his mandate as a “special government employee” leading the Department of Efficiency of the White House Government, or Doge, after 128 days. According to the US Department of the Interior, a person cannot play such a role for more than 130 days during a consecutive year. Trump held a press conference on Friday May 30 at the Oval Office with Musk (photo above) to thank Musk for his work. Musk had said that Doge would reduce $ 1 billion of the federal budget (against his previous estimate of more than 2 dollars); Currently, the DOGE website claims to have been responsible for $ 180 billion in cuts.

The senator directed Paul (R-Kentucky) among those who expressed themselves in Musk. “We have both seen the massive waste in public spending and we know that 5 additional debt dollars are a huge error. We can do better,” he wrote, citing the Musk post.

Trump, on Truth Social on Tuesday criticized Paul's objections to the bill, writing that “Rand Paul has very little understanding of the [Big Beautiful Bill]especially the enormous growth that happens. He likes to vote “no” on everything, he thinks it's a good policy, but that is not the case. The BBB is a big winner !!! »»

During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Fox News correspondent Peter DOOCY asked the press secretary Karoline Leavitt “how much do you think that President Trump was going to be” about Musk's comments? Leavitt replied that Trump “already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill. This does not change the president's opinion. It is a major bill, and he sticks to it. ”

The only big and beautiful bill last month adopted the house under republican control by a close margin to a vote but has not yet erased the Senate. The Republicans aim to obtain legislation by the Senate for the signing of Trump by July 4. The legislation would make Trump's tax reductions in 2017 permanent (with rich Americans while benefiting the most) and would increase the financing of the application of the American army and immigration. In addition, the version that succeeded in the house reduces the financing of health, nutrition, education and clean energy programs.

Musk has already criticized the bill, but using Tamer Terminology. Last week, for example, Musk criticized Trump's “massive spending bill” in an interview with CBS's “Sunday morning”, saying that the “work” legislation of Doge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2025/digital/news/elon-musk-slams-trump-spending-bill-disgusting-abomination-1236417232/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos