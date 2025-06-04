Politics
Trump says “extremely difficult” to conclude an agreement with Chinese President XI
The American president, Donald, made it pass on Wednesday that it was “extremely difficult” to conclude an agreement with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, at a time when the White House suggested that the two leaders could speak this week in the middle of increasing trade tensions.
Scott Bessent, American secretary of the Treasury, said on Friday that commercial negotiations were “a little blocked”, and that leaders of the two countries should probably weigh. On Monday, a senior White House house told CNBC that Trump and Xi were likely to speak this week.
He remained clear if such a call had been organized.
“I like President XI of China, I still have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude !!!”, wrote Trump on Truth Social.
Washington and Beijing blamed themselves for breaking a trade agreement concluded in Switzerland on May 12. The agreement included a 90-day suspension of most prices, as well as a large repeal of commercial countermeasures by China against the United States since early April.
China has not considerably reduced restrictions on rare earth exports, unlike Washington expectations. Beijing has also criticized the United States to move forward on efforts to limit China access to advanced technologies. Last week, the Trump administration also announced that it would be Startrevoker visas for Chinese students.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his first meeting with the new American ambassador David lost Tuesday that the recent series of “negative measures” by the Trump administration was based on “baseless reasons” and has undermined the legitimate rights and interests of China, according to the official reading.
In reading, the Chinese authorities quoted lost saying that Trump had “great respect” for Xi, while calling on the United States to “meet China halfway” and to work together to bring bilateral relations together to return to the “good route”.
“It is apparently Beijing who tries to let the impression that the Trump wants to speak. Beijing, making it publicly indicates that the telephone call is approaching,” Chinese economist and strategist in Evercore ISI said.
He said that the meeting between lost and the best Chinese diplomat was planned to strengthen the confidence Beijing needs, “so that Xi is not embarrassed by Trump after the call with words or actions.”
In a Publish on X Tuesday lateThe American ambassador said that he had underlined American priorities on trade, fentanyl and illegal immigration and the importance of maintaining bilateral communication between the two countries.
Trump and Xi spoke for the last time in January, just before the American president took care of his second term. Although Trump has had in recent weeks, he would like to speak with Xi, analysts expect China to accept that only if there is certainty, there will be no surprise in the United States during the call.
