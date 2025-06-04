The difference between allergies with autoimmune which is widely discussed due to the tweet of Doctor Tifa on the state of the face of Jokowi

The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (center). (Doc. Mi / Susanto)

The 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has again become a hot topic on social networks. This time, it was not a question of alleged false diplomas, but a question of the one who was called suffering from autoimmune, but then clarified as an allergy.

The discussion of Jokowi's allergy appeared for the first time when an account named Doctor Tifa commented on the state of the face of Jokowi who has experienced a lot of red and black spots. Doctor Tifa then discussed his supposition on the state of Jokowi and commented on many Internet users.

The truth about Jokowi suspected of autoimmune was discussed by Jokowi who said that solo figure knew skin allergies.

Do you often have the same symptoms, what exactly is the difference between allergies and autoimmune?

Allergy

Allergy is a condition that occurs when the body's immune system excessively crushes a substance which is in fact harmless or allergen. Allergens generally come from the outside environment or from the foods consumed.

The target response of allergies is allergens or foreign substances from the outside and enter the body system or exposed to certain parts of the body. Some types of allergens are dust, mites, pollen, animal hair and food such as nuts, milk and seafood.

The causes of allergies in each person are different, as well as the body's response or the allergic reactions that appear. Allergies can occur with a variety of severity, ranging from light to very serious and threatening.

In case of light allergies, generally a person has only to take antihistamine medications, the type of medication consumed to help reduce the symptoms of light allergies such as itching.

However, in case of serious allergies such as those which cause shortness of breath, must be treated immediately by giving epinephrine injections (Epipen). Epipen injection is a very crucial help to save the life of someone who is attacked by serious allergies.

Autoimmune

Unlike allergies that occur due to exposure to foreign substances from outside the body (allergens), the autoimmune causes come from the inside of the body itself.

In the case of autoimmune, the immune system or the immune system attacks a person's body cells because it considers it a threat. Consequently, a person will suffer various cellular damage that triggers various symptoms of other diseases.

In many cases, autoimmune has a higher level of severity and complexity of treatment. Autoimmune patients will generally suffer from various other derived diseases, especially if autoimmune conditions are not managed correctly.

In fact, in the case of autoimmune like lupus, a person may have to make a kidney transplant due to renal lesions that occur.

The cause of autoimmune in a person is still unknown. However, genetic factors, infections and environmental factors should act as a trigger.

(H-3)