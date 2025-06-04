Modi falls into the category of Vance Kids grandfather

Washington: The second lady of the United States Usha Vance described her visit to India in April as the journey of a life for the family and said that her three young children had placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the grandfather's category.

Vice-president JD Vance undertook his first official visit to India in April and was accompanied by Usha Vance and their three young children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

It was really the journey of a life for us, said Usha Vance, recalling the visit to India during a conversation by the fire here Monday at the eighth edition of the American leadership summit of the Strategic Partnership (USISPF).

Vances were in India from April 21 to 24 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before going to Jaipur and Agra.

Usha Vance stressed that the meeting of the PM Modi was really very special. Wed actually had the chance to meet him before, she said adding that when her children, who were deprived of sleep when they were traveling to Paris, saw the Prime Minister, they saw an Indian with a white beard and white hair, and they just put it in the grandfather category immediately. They are therefore very in him. They just like it. And he really cemented his status by offering our five-year-old child a birthday gift that day, she said.

Vances and PM Modi met in France in February at the AI ​​action summit. She recalled that when the Vance family had visited the PM Modis residence in Delhi, her children ran towards him and hugged him. He was simply incredibly kind and generous with them.

She noted that the conversation between her husband and the Prime Minister was very productive and that it was a real opportunity for us to cement this personal relationship that they have, which, I think, is only good.

Vance also declared that his children had never been to India before because of the pandemic and the political hours of his husbands, but they grew up by knowing so much about this country, stories, food, relations with grandparents and friends, but they had never seen it. So it was a bit breathtaking from their point of view.

Note that for her and her husband, it could simply not have been more special because the family had the opportunity to see some of the largest sites in northern India. I was looking forward to our next trip and were trying to go to the country's parts where my family comes from, she said, referring to Andhra Pradesh where her parents Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri come from.

It was just a little a bit after the other, said Vance as she spoke with emotion of the most incredible food, Peacocks, seeing the Taj Mahal, Puppet Shows, with puppets from across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, from where her family is. There were pieces from Ramayana. There was a kind of comic bits with animals. And it was a huge success.

Vance said that when the family was at the residence of the Prime Ministers, his son was so taken by everything, then taken by the whole of the mango cart which was available for him to eat that he announced to the Prime Minister that he may have thought of living there and started to make his plans, he loved it.

She said that her children were talking about the visit to India all the time.

They were everywhere, and they had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but it was really special for them, she said adding that her eldest son Ewan was really taken by the temple sculptures he visited and thought it was incredible know-how.

Vivek, The Vances Middle Child, was very excited to meet elephants, peacocks, camels and any animal on which he could put his hand. She said that her daughter Mirabel had really enjoyed her stay in an automatic rush shoot. It was perhaps the highest point for her. The secret services were very generous and led us to drive in a closed area for a few minutes. So we had a lot of fun with that.